Klay Thompson dating Megan Thee Stallion? Rapper's new photo sparks speculation

Klay Thompson has sparked dating rumors with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The latter, earlier on Wednesday, posted a poolside photo on her Instagram post, and fans were quick to spot a familiar face, speculating it wasThompson, who just wrapped up his 12th NBA season and the first with the Dallas Mavericks. He averaged 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 72 games. Megan Thee Stallion sparked dating rumors with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson(Instagram and AFP)

At this point, we cannot confirm if the man in the photo was Klay Thompson. However, the beard and haircut are just like the former Golden State Warriors star.

Megan Thee Stallion is not new to the NBA world. Her last confirmed relationship was with Boston Celtics forward Torrey Craig. They went public in August last year, via a now-deleted TikTok post.

Neither MTG nor Thompson have reacted to rumors about them dating.

“MEGAN IS DATING KLAY THOMPSON???!” one fan asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Klay Thompson was spotted in the background of Megan Thee Stallion’s recent Instagram post 👀🔥” another one added.

“Wait… did Megan Thee Stallion just post Klay Thompson on her IG?? 👀” a third fan tweeted.

Megan Thee Stallion relationship timeline

Mid–2019: Rumored relationship with Moneybagg after working on “All Dat.”

Jan 2020: Moneybagg confirms their split, citing clashing personalities but no bad blood

Early 2020 – G‑Eazy and ToryLanez rumors

Feb2020: Seen with G‑Eazy at Super Bowl events; Megan later denied dating him

Mid2020: Rumored closeness to Tory Lanez, though Megan consistently denied a romantic involvement

Apr2020: MTG and Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine's dating rumors start. They collaborate on “Savage” remix and “WAP.”

Feb19,2021: Megan confirms relationship live on Instagram

May2023: The couple appears to have split after photos with Romelu Lukaku surfaced

Nov2023: Megan’s song “Cobra” hints at cheating; Pardi responds with a diss track

Mid‑2023 – Romelu Lukaku (rumored)

May30,2023: Seen holding hands at an Italian wedding; neither confirmed a romance

2024 - Torrey Craig

May2024: Megan starts dating NBA player Torrey Craig

Aug2024: They appear together in a TikTok “couples challenge,” then Megan “hard-launches” the relationship