Cardi B has an oops moment at SummerSlam 2025; her favorite suffers embarrassing loss

Cardi B was seen standing and clapping during Jade Cargill’s entrance at SummerSlam, moments before Cargill suffered an embarrassing loss to Tiffany Stratton.
Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women’s Championship title against Jade Cargill at SummerSlam 2025 on Saturday night. The match was part of WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam, held at MetLife Stadium.
Grammy-winning artist Cardi B, who opened the show, was seen cheering for Jade Cargill ahead of the match. A viral video shows her standing and clapping during Cargill’s entrance.
SummerSlam 2025 Match Card
August 2
WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill
World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (w/ Paul Heyman)
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair