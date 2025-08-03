Cardi B has an oops moment at SummerSlam 2025; her favorite suffers embarrassing loss

Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women’s Championship title against Jade Cargill at SummerSlam 2025 on Saturday night. The match was part of WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam, held at MetLife Stadium. US wrestler Jade Cargill suffered an embarrassing loss to Tiffany Stratton.(AFP)

Grammy-winning artist Cardi B, who opened the show, was seen cheering for Jade Cargill ahead of the match. A viral video shows her standing and clapping during Cargill’s entrance.

SummerSlam 2025 Match Card

August 2

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (w/ Paul Heyman)

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Also Read: WWE SummerSlam 2025: Jelly Roll reveals he got injured just one week into training

August 3

Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Women’s World Championship Triple Threat: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky

Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

United States Championship – Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s Intercontinental Championship – No DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

WWE Tag Team Title – Six-Pack TLC Match: The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. #DIY vs. Fraxiom vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix

Also Read: Charlotte Flair mouths at Alexa Bliss after accidental punch at SummerSlam; beats Raquel with final-second move

Where to watch WWE SummerSlam 2025

Catch all the action live on Peacock (U.S.) and Netflix (internationally) on August 2 and 3.