Cardi B has an oops moment at SummerSlam 2025; her favorite suffers embarrassing loss

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Aug 03, 2025 05:51 am IST

Cardi B was seen standing and clapping during Jade Cargill’s entrance at SummerSlam, moments before Cargill suffered an embarrassing loss to Tiffany Stratton.

Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women’s Championship title against Jade Cargill at SummerSlam 2025 on Saturday night. The match was part of WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam, held at MetLife Stadium.

US wrestler Jade Cargill suffered an embarrassing loss to Tiffany Stratton.(AFP)
US wrestler Jade Cargill suffered an embarrassing loss to Tiffany Stratton.(AFP)

Grammy-winning artist Cardi B, who opened the show, was seen cheering for Jade Cargill ahead of the match. A viral video shows her standing and clapping during Cargill’s entrance.

SummerSlam 2025 Match Card

August 2

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (w/ Paul Heyman)

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

August 3

Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Women’s World Championship Triple Threat: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky

Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

United States Championship – Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s Intercontinental Championship – No DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

WWE Tag Team Title – Six-Pack TLC Match: The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. #DIY vs. Fraxiom vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix

Where to watch WWE SummerSlam 2025

Catch all the action live on Peacock (U.S.) and Netflix (internationally) on August 2 and 3.

