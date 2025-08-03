WWE Summerslam 2025 LIVE Updates: Roman Reigns, Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed to open the show on Night 1

WWE SummerSlam 2025 LIVE Updates: For the first time in its illustrious 37-year history, WWE comes to you not once but for two nights in a row as the biggest event of the summer becomes larger than life. Ever since WWE WrestleMania became a two-night affair in 2020, it was only a matter of time before one of the other three biggest PLEs of WWE's calendar year followed the pattern. History will be made today as WWE SummerSlam originates from the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with CM Punk challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship....Read More

12 years removed from Punk's last major singles championship in WWE – when his 434-day reign ended – the 'Best in the World' has a shot at the second-biggest prize in the business. Ever since his storied return to the WWE after 10 long years, Punk has realised his biggest wrestling dream – when he main-evented WrestleMania earlier this year. He has repeatedly said that winning the top honour may not be at the top of his agenda, but it does acquire a place in his long list of stuff he has yet to achieve, including winning the Royal Rumble.

Night one is likely to kickstart with Tiffany Stratton defending her Women's WWE Championship against Jade Cargill. Jade has been on a meteoric rise and finds herself in the title picture not long after she was put out of action by Naomi. Stratton has laid waste to all that have come before her, including 14-time champion Charlotte Flair at Mania 40. Bayley, Nia Jax weren’t spared either. Neither was Trish Stratus. However, Cargill could prove to be her toughest opponent yet, her physical prowess being one of the reasons that gave her the edge. Will it be Tiffy Time tonight?

In tag-team action, Roman Reigns teams up with his cousin and former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to face the formidable duo of Brok Breakker and Bronson Reed, in the company of Paul Heyman. This will be the first time that the Tribal Chief will be around Heyman ever since his former Wiseman betrayed him at Night 1 of Mania 40. The architect, the visionary of this faction and the reigning Money in the Bank holder, Seth Rollins, may be out of action, but Breakker and Reed have given enough evidence that they can and will hold fort until their mentor is back.

A couple of more matches promise to light up your evening, with Sami Zayn taking on Karrion Kross. Cross has been given his long-overdue push against an in-form Sami. Zayn lost to Kevin Owens not too long ago, but his resilience is what got him through Gunther at last year’s WrestleMania. If there’s one thing to know about Sami, it’s that size doesn’t matter. One Helluva Kick, and it can be over just like that. Lastly, Randy Orton, the sure-shot future Hall-of-Famer finds himself tagging with Jelly Roll to face Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Having tied The Undertaker last year for the most SummerSlam appearances at 16, Orton will make history, and likely put an end to loudmouths Paul and McIntyre as he eyes the road back to his singles campaign

Those awaiting John Cena vs Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship, well, you'll have to wait a little longer as it's the main event for Day 2. But hey! Turn that frown upside down. Tonight promises to be an equally banger of an event. Let’s roll.