Charlotte Flair mouths at Alexa Bliss after accidental punch at SummerSlam; beats Raquel with final-second move

Charlotte Flair got a much-needed win at SummerSlam 2025 after she and her tag-team partner, Alexa Bliss, managed to beat Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez with the gold on the line. The match, which featured a couple of communication issues between Flair and Bliss and a brilliant back flip, ended with a last-second save and finish. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss won the women's tag-team match at SummerSlam(X)

However, an embarrassing moment for Flair and Bliss came just before the latter pinned down Roxanne Perez. Alexa Bliss accidentally punched a partner in the face.

Charlotte Flair, who took the punch in a stride, appeared to mouth some words at Bliss as the two raised their belts to celebrate the SummerSlam tag-team win.

The match ended with Flair's last-second save when her partner, Alexa Bliss, was trying to pin Roxanne Perez. The 14-time women's world champion kicked off her prime rival Raquel Rodriguez, who was trying to prevent Bliss's final move.

“ALEXA BLISS AND CHARLOTTE FLAIR WIN AND ARE THE NEW WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!! LONG LIVE THE ALLIES OF CONVENIENCE 👑👑” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They were commenting on the recently formed Flair-Bliss pairing.

“Charlotte flair is officially now a 2x wwe women’s tag team champion. one of the greatest of all time,” another fan tweeted.

When and Where to Watch SummerSlam 2025 in US and India?

In the US, SummerSlam 2025 airs live on August 2 and 3 at 6:00 PM ET (3:00 p.m. PT) on Peacock, with a pre-show at 3:00 PM ET.

In India, it streams on Netflix starting August 3 and 4 at 3:30 AM IST, spanning two nights. The event takes place at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Other FAQs

Is it a two-night event? Yes, it’s the first two-night SummerSlam, mirroring WrestleMania’s format.

Who’s hosting? Cardi B hosts, adding a celebrity flair.

Are there theater screenings? Yes, select Regal Cinemas in the US will screen it live via Fandango.