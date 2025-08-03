Cardi B, hosting SummerSlam 2025, makes massive revelation before hyping crowd - Watch
Cardi B hyped up the crowd for SummerSlam 2025 after she made a huge revelation about her upcoming album, 'Am I the Drama?'
Cardi B hyped up the crowd for SummerSlam 2025 after she made a huge revelation about her upcoming album, 'Am I the Drama?' The rapper introduced herself by previewing a new song from the upcoming second studio album.
The Grammy-winner also listed several wrestlers who will be a part of the show, welcoming thousands at the SummerSlam at MetLife. “Cardi B has ARRIVED! Welcome to SummerSlam! #SummerSlam,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Host Cardi B opening the show at #SummerSlam while previewing a new song from ‘Am I The Drama’! 👀,” another fan tweeted.
“CARDI B HAS A BETTER THEME THAN MOST OF THE WWE ROSTER 😭😭” a third person posted.
Ahead of her SummerSlam debut, Cardi B admitted that she may have underestimated the size and presence of her new counterparts.
“I was talking a lot of smack with the WWE girls on Twitter for like two weeks,” she joked during a recent interview. “You know, the b*****s are kinda big—I kinda changed my mind.”
When and where to watch SummerSlam 2025?
Date: Saturday, August 2
Location: MetLife Stadium
Start time: 6 PM ET
Watch live: Peacock/Netflix
2025 WWE SummerSlam Night 1 match card
World Heavyweight Championship - Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk
WWE Women's Championship - Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
WWE Women's Tag Team Championships -- Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross