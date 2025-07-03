WWE superstar to miss SummerSlam in her hometown: ‘Out for 6-9 months with injury’

Ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer, a major WWE star is set to miss the SummerSlam in New Jersey. As per WrestleVotes, Liv Morgan won’t be a part of the show due to her recovering shoulder injury suffered a few weeks ago. The loss is a personal blowback considering the match is scheduled to happen in Morgan’s hometown. A WWE superstar will miss 6 to 9 months with injury(Screengrab-X)

When will Morgan return to the ring?

During a Q&A session, WrestleVotes was quoted as saying, "The timeline remains what we heard two weeks ago, that it was gonna be six to nine months. That was two weeks ago. SummerSlam is four weeks away, which would put it at a month and a half instead of six months, which is crazy. Sure, I'd love to see it, it's in her hometown. I think the pop would be incredible, but I just think science and the way the body works say otherwise.”

Many had hoped that Morgan would be able to recover in time to make it to the match but the latest reports reveal that she may be out of the ring for six to nine months on end.

How did the injury happen?

In a June 16 match against Kairi Sane, Morgan injured her shoulder by dropping on the mat in an awkward position shoulder-first. Although Sane was declared the winner, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion could have faced deeper consequences. She is now undergoing surgery for the same and is ruled out of any matches shortly.

As of now, two confirmed matches have been announced for the event. Cody Rhodes, winner of the King of the Ring Tournament will be facing John Cena in the squared ring for the title of the Undisputed WWE Champion while Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill will face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship.

The first-ever two-night SummerSlam is scheduled to happen on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium.

