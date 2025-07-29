SummerSlam 2025 now 2-night spectacle: Date, start time, how to watch live, and all you need to know

For the first time in its storied history, WWE SummerSlam is going to be a two-night event, which will be hosted at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 2 and August 3, 2025. Building off the momentum of WrestleMania’s two-night success, WWE is delivering a packed card featuring 12+ high-stakes matches, including title bouts, celebrity debuts, and an emotional farewell. SummerSlam 2025 streaming this August(X/@summerslam)

SummerSlam 2025: Celebrity collision course

Night 1 will feature country music star Jelly Roll making his in-ring debut alongside Randy Orton in a tag match against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, according to a CBS report. After an explosive feud that began on SmackDown, the unexpected clash is all set to be one of the most talked-about celebrity showdowns in WWE history.

Moreover, the tag team chaos will begin with a six-pack TLC Match featuring The Wyatt Sicks, DIY, Street Profits, Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, and Andrade & Rey Fenix. Audience, the CBS report added, can expect mayhem, ladders, and high-flying risk in what could be a match-of-the-year candidate.

SummerSlam 2025: John Cena’s final chapter

Meanwhile, Netflix’s Tudum stated John Cena will be headlining Night 2 in what has been confirmed to be his last SummerSlam appearance. He will be going up against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight for the undisputed WWE Championship.

Cena, who defeated Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, has declared himself ‘The Last Real Champion’. However, after winning the 2025 King of the Ring, Rhodes is now returning for redemption and possibly Cena’s crown.

Also read: WWE Cody Rhodes vs John Cena WrestleMania rematch: Should Triple H bring The Rock back to the ring?

SummerSlam 2025 championship matches to watch

SummerSlam has two nights for multiple heavyweight matches:

CM Punk vs. Gunther - World Heavyweight Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill - WWE Women's Championship

Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY - Women's World Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria - Women's Intercontinental Championship

Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu - U.S Title Steel Cage Match

Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles - Intercontinental Title Match

Six Pack TLC Match - WWE Tag Team Championship

How to watch SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will take place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, with the main card beginning at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT each night. Fans in the United States can watch the match live on Peacock and international in 30+ nations, Tudum report stated, can watch the event on Netflix.

Across the US, SummerSlam 2025 will be available in some outlets of Regal Cinemas, and fans can watch the event live in a theatre. Tickets for it can be bought from Fandango.

FAQs

What is the expected SummerSlam 2025 location?

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

How much are SummerSlam tickets in 2025?

Ticket prices vary by seating, starting at around $50, with premium packages reaching over $1,000. Visit WWE’s official site for details.

Is SummerSlam 2 Nights in 2025?

Yes. For the first time ever, SummerSlam will span two nights, similar to WrestleMania.

What WWE event is happening in 2025?

WWE SummerSlam 2025, one of WWE’s “Big Four” events, is the major summer spectacle, featuring multiple title matches and John Cena’s final SummerSlam appearance.