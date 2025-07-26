WWE Cody Rhodes vs John Cena WrestleMania rematch: Should Triple H bring The Rock back to the ring?

The WWE has continued to grow and expand its influence under the aegis of Triple H as Creative Head of the association. Despite his many wins, fans still believe there is a key mistake that he could fix in order to give the audience what they truly want, and that would be to bring The Rock back to the ring. There have been missed opportunities for this in the recent past, but also room to correct this error in the future. If The Rock were to betray John Cena and cause him lose the match, it could provide for an interesting turn of events.(AP)

Could Triple H bring The Rock back?

The discussion first started during the Cody Rhodes vs John Cena saga at Wrestlemania, an altercation during which the Brahma Bull’s absence was visibly felt. Instead, Travis Scott entered the main event of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The audience would be delighted to see The Rock make an appearance in the Cody Rhodes vs John Cena WrestleMania rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight at SummerSlam on Friday (July 25). If The Rock were to betray John Cena and cause him lose the match, it could provide for an interesting turn of events.

As of now, there is no clear indication or sign of The Rock returning to the ring.

As per a recent update from BodySlam.net, The Rock isn’t scheduled to be returning to the company anytime soon. Since he’s part of the TKO Board of Directors, he has the option to do so whenever he chooses. His busy schedule at present might be what’s stopping him.

Fans react

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about the situation.

“I really wish The Rock hadn't insert himself at Bad Blood and at Elimination Chamber if he wasn't sure he'd be able to follow through with the story. Because he's left gaping holes in various storylines that has gone unresolved just so we could hear FEIN FEIN FEIN FEIN FEIN in the WM main event,” wrote one user.

“Wasted the Cena run...,” wrote another user.

“If he doesn’t return I don’t think Cody turns heel. I feel like Cody turning heel is predicated on The Rock returning and also Cena turning back into a babyface….,” yet another said.

“That’s not a negative. Rock was great in his prime, but personal success doesn't guarantee the ability to book others effectively,” stated another.

“If it was the last time The final boss was really one of the best heels ever. Chills ️,” a user added.

- By Stuti Gupta