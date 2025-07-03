Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson ranks among Hollywood’s highest-paid actors: His net worth revealed

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has become one of the most recognizable and reliable names in the industry. In 2025, his estimated net worth hit about $800 million, which places him among Hollywood’s highest-paid actors. Dwayne Johnson, known as 'The Rock', boasts an $800 million net worth in 2025. (Don Feria/AP Images for WWE, File)(AP)

‘The Rock’, whose wrestling career with WWE gave him the entry into Hollywood, according to a report in Hello magazine, has built his fortune through a combination of high-paying acting roles, strategic business ventures, and endorsements.

Also Read: Lauren Sanchez’s wedding dress mysteriously vanishes after romantic Venice ceremony: Report

How did The Rock build his enormous wealth?

While The Rock may no longer wrestle full-time, he is one of the powerful presences in the WWE universe. He was once the highest-paid performer, and when he returned to wrestling in 2012-13 after starring in films, he made $5 million annually at the time, Sports Illustrated reported.

The athlete-turned-actor, according to another report in The Street, joined the Board of Directors at TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and UFC. He was reportedly paid $30 million for his involvement. While he does not earn a salary, his occasional returns and influences remain highly visible in the sport.

Johnson, reportedly, has also starred in over 60 films and often earned $20 million or more per role, including for hit films like Black Adam, Jumanji, Fast & Furious, and Hobbs & Shaw. He had broken records in 2001, according to the report, when he made $5.5 million for his debut film The Mummy Returns. This was reportedly the highest salary ever for a first-time actor at the time.

The wrestler also co-founded Seven Bucks Productions with ex-wife Dany Garcia and has produced many of his own hits, which gave him a bigger slice of profits.

The Rock’s business ventures that pack a punch

As per the Sports Illustrated report, The Rock is also a savvy businessman and has multiple ventures like Teemana Tequila. Launched in 2020, the alcohol recorded explosive sales in its first year, which has continued to grow. He, reportedly, also has his own energy drink line, which competes in a billion-dollar market. He partnered with an artisan ice cream brand and sells pints based on his legendary cheat meals.

Johnson promoted financial literacy through Acorns and his co-branded Mighty Oak Debit Card. Moreover, he also bought the XFL/United Football League out of bankruptcy for $15 million.

The Rock’s endorsements, real estate

The Rock also earns through major endorsements with Ford, Under Armour, and Apple, bringing in an estimated $15 million annually, The Street report added.

When it comes to real estate, Johnson goes all out. He, according to reports, has a $27.8 million place in Beverly Hills with 6 bedrooms, a ton of bathrooms (12), pools, a tennis court, and get this - even a baseball field.

Is The Rock a billionaire?

Not yet, but he's getting there. With about $800 million already, plus his growing investments and hit movies, Johnson is super close. Analysts, according to the reports, think he could hit billionaire status before 2030, especially if his Teremana Tequila or another business of his gets bought out or goes public.

FAQs

Q: What is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s net worth in 2025? A: His estimated net worth is $800 million.

Q: Is The Rock a billionaire? A: Not yet, but he’s getting close thanks to his business ventures and earnings from films.

Q: Does The Rock still wrestle in WWE? A: Occasionally. He returned for a storyline in 2024 and joined the TKO Board of Directors, earning $30 million.

Q: What businesses does The Rock own? A: Teremana Tequila, ZOA Energy, Seven Bucks Productions, XFL (now UFL), and partnerships with Acorns and Salt & Straw.

Q: How much did The Rock make for 'Black Adam'? A: He was reportedly paid $22.5 million for the film.

Q: Where does The Rock live? A: He owns a luxury mansion in Beverly Hills worth approximately $27.8 million.