Dwayne Johnson's dramatic makeover in The Smashing Machine trailer shocks fans: ‘Is that The Rock’

Wrestler-turned-superstar Dwayne Johnson is trading in his signature charm for a whole new level of intensity in The Smashing Machine. The first trailer just dropped, and let's just say the actor has got a new look that's leaving fans utterly gobsmacked. Also read: How Dwayne Johnson turned around flop Red One to his advantage, earned $103 million to become world's highest-paid actor Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine.

The Smashing Machine trailer out

The makers of the film released the trailer on Tuesday. The trailer gives a first look at Dwayne as famed UFC champ Mark Kerr as he sports a dark wig and full facial prosthetics. He is also perfecting an Ohio-area accent rather than his trademark voice to bring the character of Mark alive in the film.

The trailer opens by introducing a bruised Dwayne as Mark sitting in a doctor’s office with swollen eyes. "Probably looking at my eyes," he asked a woman and her son. Following which, she questions him, “How did that happen?"

The clip cuts to ring flashbacks and the brutal beatdowns, with Mark saying, “Well, have you ever heard of the Ultimate Fighting Championship? The UFC?"

The trailer also provides an overview of the film’s story as Mark explores his life as a UFC fighter and navigates his relationship with Dawn (Emily Blunt). "Winning is the best feeling there is. It's 40,000 people in there cheering you on," he says at one point in the trailer, adding, “There's no other high like it in the world”. The trailer hints at how the film will also explore Mark’s struggles with addiction to painkillers.

Dwayne Johnson's makeover leaves fans speechless

Dwayne’s fans are in awe of his dramatic transformation for the project. They're buzzing with anticipation for the release and took to the comment section to share their excitement.

"Now this is the Actor ROCK we want [red heart emoji] Oscars 2026," one fan said. "Whoever did the prosthetics and makeup for this movie is getting an Oscar. I hear the Rock kind of, but I don’t see him at all. Sheesh that’s (fire emoji)," another fan said.

Real-life ring announcer Ryan Ventura also chimed in, writing, "One of the greatest honours of my career was being a part of this project. October 3rd couldn't come fast enough!"

Other fans claimed, "This doesn't even look like him!" and "Wait, that's The Rock? No way!"

“Yeah that ain’t Dwayne Johnson,” shared one fan, with another writing, “I couldn't tell if that was the Rock or another person acting like the Rock lmao”.

One fan said, “The prostheses in the nose and brow are so subtle and yet he really does look like another person - and the body transformation, too”.

“I didn't even recognize Dwayne,” exclaimed one, with one writing, "It's a unique compliment for the Rock when no one recognises him in a film. I'm glad he challenged himself for this role. He is phenomal in this trailer and I can't wait to see it”.

"Makeup department better get an award,” one social media user shared, and another commented, “It seriously took me half the trailer to even realize it was The Rock. Incredible”.

“That is easily the most impressive prosthetic transformation work I've seen. I was trying to figure out when we were going to see Dwayne until about half way through, when the smile gave it away,” one comment read.

Another fan said, “He’s completely unrecognizable in this flick. Potential Oscar nomination”, with one mentioning, “Unrecognizable is such an overused buzzword, but Dwayne Johnson really is legitimately unrecognizable on this one”.

More about the film

Dwayne Johnson will be seen infusing life into the story of MMA fighter Mark Kerr in the film, which is inspired by the 2002 documentary with the same name. Mark Kerr won multiple awards and medals in his career, and also struggled with substance abuse. The film also explores his relationship with his then-girlfriend, played by Emily Blunt.

Dwayne previously starred together in the Disney adventure Jungle Cruise. The film comes from the writer-director Benny Safdie, marking his first solo effort behind the camera. It is slated to release in October.