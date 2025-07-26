Hulk Hogan tribute: WWE, Triple H present beautiful video at SmackDown; fans in tears

The WWE presented a ‘beautiful’ tribute to Hulk Hogan at the SmackDown in Cleveland on Friday. Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque narrated a video that went through Hogan's career, covered his top moments in the ring, WrestleMania performances, and more. The 71-year-old died on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. WWE paid tribute to Hulk Hogan on Friday at SmackDown(AP)

Hogan's passing sent shockwaves across the globe. President Donald Trump, his family, and several WWE stars paid tributes to the legendary wrestler-turned reality TV star.

Watch

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s," WWE said in a statement after Hogan's passing.

Police confirmed that officers responded to a medical call for a cardiac arrest at Hogan's home. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said, "We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster.' Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way -- Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"

Sylvester Stallone said: “I had the pleasure of meeting this brilliant personality and showman when he was 26 years old. He was absolutely wonderful and his amazing skill made Rocky three incredibly special. My heart breaks. I think that he’s gone…”

“Hulk Hogan was a great American icon. One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid. The last time I saw him we promised we’d get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace,” VP JD Vance wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.