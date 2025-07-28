What did Chelsea Green post about Hulk Hogan? WWE star announces social media exit amid death threats over tribute

Chelsea Green, a WWE star, announced she was stepping away from social media after receiving criticism for her statement on the late professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. Chelsea Green said that she was forced to take a sabbatical from social media to maintain her mental health since the backlash towards her post swiftly turned into harassment.(X@ImChelseaGreen)

The Canadian WWE star said that she was forced to take a sabbatical from social media to maintain her mental health since the backlash towards her post swiftly turned into harassment.

Following Hogan's passing, Green, like many others in the professional wrestling community, expressed her condolences. Speaking on Thursday's episode of CBS News' 24/7, she referred to him as an “absolute icon” in spite of his “polarizing political views.”

Hogan was already viewed as a divisive and contentious figure when leaked tape revealed him uttering racist slurs, and he backed President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race. As a result, he lost support from some professional wrestling fans.

What did Chelsea Green say about Hulk Hogan

Social media fans reacted adversely to Green's comments regarding Hogan.

“A significant part of my role at @WWE involves engaging w the public & responding to questions, often on live platforms,” Green said in a now-deleted social media post. “Yesterday, I was asked to comment on Hulk Hogan on live tv. Let me be clear: my stance on racism is unwavering. I do not condone it—period.”

“If my response (or tweet) seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated. I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn,” she concluded.

Chelsea Green announces social media exit

Reacting to the backlash, she said, “I’ve tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed… and it hit harder than I expected. The name calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts.”

“Social media was supposed to be a fun place and it hasn’t been for a while. It’s been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit.”

Hogan passed away at his Florida home on Thursday following what seemed to be a cardiac arrest.