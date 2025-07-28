What is ‘Golf Force One’? Explaining Donald Trump's security detail in Scotland

US President Donald Trump and the Secret Service are taking no chances after the assassination attempt on the Republican's life during the Pennsylvania rally. Even when Trump goes golfing in Scotland, additional security measures are in place. While Donald Trump opted to drive a regular-looking buggy, Golf Force One was spotted, trailing the President on Scotland's golf course. (X/@LEFTY21211)

He travels in ‘Golf Force One’, an armor-plated buggy. The vehicle has been seen at Royal Turnberry. This latest addition to Trump's security detail comes ten months after the assassination attempt.

What is Golf Force One?

Golf Force One is a black armor-plated vehicle that was seen trailing Trump closely on the golf course. The President opted to drive a standard-looking buggy over the off-road vehicle in tow.

Some experts believed that Golf Force One had ‘tell tale’ signs of being an armored vehicle and bore similarities to ‘the Beast’, the official US Presidential car that accompanies the head of the state on most journeys, the Daily Mail reported.

As for Golf Force One, it appears to have armor, as evidenced by the black band around the windscreen. There is indentation around the windows, suggesting there are more panels for protection. Further, windows are tinted since more layers may have been added for protection. There is also an armored panel in the rear, which looks to be made of hardened steel plating, the publication reported.

An expert speaking to The Telegraph identified the vehicle as a Polaris Ranger XP that has been modified. Trump's cart would aim to offer passengers as much protection as possible, without weighing so much as to damage a golf course.

While this vehicle normally costs around $26,900, the heavily modified version used for Trump's security is likely to have cost more.

What are security measures are in place?

Other security measures in place for Trump's outing include a stream of army trucks, road checkpoints, and snipers in place to protect the President.