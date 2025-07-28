‘Trump cheating at golf’: Massive claim emerges amid Scotland trip; caddie video draws attention

A video of President Donald Trump playing golf during his Scotland trip has gone viral. The clip, showing the 79-year-old's caddie allegedly tossing a ball into the light rough near a bunker, has sparked a ‘cheating’ row. Now, several social media users claim that Trump was ‘cheating at golf’ - a sport he loves. US President Donald Trump waves from a golf cart at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland(Bloomberg)

Neither Trump nor the White House have responded to the renewed ‘cheating’ allegations yet.

“Trump caught cheating at golf, watch the second guy in the red vest toss a ball behind him,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Watch his caddy drop the ball in a more favorable location for him. First he cheated on his wife with children, and now he’s cheating at golf. What low will he not stoop to?” another person tweeted.

The two X users posted videos of the alleged ‘cheating’ incident.

The video, recorded during Trump’s Saturday round, shows him arriving at a bunker in a cart, followed by a caddie dropping a ball just short of the sand trap.

Trump then approaches and hits from the new position, prompting accusations of ‘cheating’. This echoes past allegations, including claims from Rick Reilly’s book Commander in Cheat, which details the president's alleged habit of manipulating shots.

President Trump’s Scotland trip, with scheduled talks with EU and UK leaders, has drawn criticism. Several Democrats noted that the 79-year-old is spending most of his time at Turnberry and his Aberdeen course.

Rick Reilly, who has played with the president, spoke to The Spun about Trump's golf habits - including taking unearned chip-ins and claiming he ‘cannot lose’ and will ‘do anything to cheat’.

Trump strikes EU deal

The US and European Union agreed on a landmark deal that will see the bloc face 15% tariffs on most of its exports, including automobiles. This comes less than a week before the deadline for Trump's higher tariffs to take effect.

Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the deal Sunday at his golf club in Turnberry, Scotland, although they didn’t disclose the full details.