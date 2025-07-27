Donald Trump says Israel will have to 'make a decision' on next steps in Gaza

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday Israel would have to make a decision on next steps in Gaza, adding that he did not know what would happen after moves by Israel to pull out of ceasefire and hostage-release negotiations with the Hamas militant group. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak as they meet at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP/PTI)(AP07_27_2025_000467B)(AP)

Trump underscored the importance of securing the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, saying they had suddenly “hardened” up on the issue.

“They don't want to give them back, and so Israel is going to have to make a decision,” Trump told reporters at the start of a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at his golf property in Turnberry, Scotland.