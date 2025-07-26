'We will soon see': Donald Trump seeks to broker ceasefire amid Thailand Cambodia conflict

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he has spoken to representatives of both Cambodia and Thailand, border nations currently embroiled in a conflict. The President said both countries want immediate ceasefire, and want to hop back on a “Trading Table” with the United States. Amid ongoing clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, Donald Trump has said both sides want a ceasefire.(AFP)

"After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!" a part of Trump's Truth Social post read. He said he had phone calls with the Prime Minister of Cambodia and the acting Prime Minister of Thailand.

It has been three days since Cambodia and Thailand's border dispute intensified, leading to clashes, with both nations claiming they acted in self-defence.

Talking about his separate conversations with leaders of Cambodia and Thailand, Trump said, “They are also looking to get back to the “Trading Table” with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS.”

Trump said he would conclude trading agreements with both countries when peace is restored.

Announcing his efforts to broker a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, Trump also referenced the India-Pakistan conflict from May, that he has multiple times claimed to have stopped.

“I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt,” a part of another post by Trump read.

Thailand and Cambodia share a 817-km long land border, and have had a dispute for years regarding the ownership of a Hindu temple, the Prasat Ta Muen Thom, located on the border.

Over 30 people have lost their lives and thousands have been displaced in what is being seen as the biggest fighting between the neighbours in 13 years. In Thailand, seven soldiers and 13 civilians had been killed and Cambodia has reportedly lost five soldiers and eight civilians, according to news agency Reuters.