Sun, Jul 27, 2025
Trump says US will work with Thailand and Cambodia, adds both 'want to settle'

Reuters |
Updated on: Jul 27, 2025 10:59 pm IST

Trump indicated that Thailand & Cambodia are keen to resolve their differences, having told both leaders that trade deals are contingent on ending hostilities.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he believed both Thailand and Cambodia wanted to settle their differences after he told the leaders of both countries that he would not conclude trade deals with them unless they ended their fighting.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not pictured), in Turnberry, Scotland, Britain, July 27, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)
"I spoke to both of the prime ministers, and I think by the time I got off, I think they want to settle now," Trump told reporters at the start of a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Turnbery, Scotland.

Trump said he believed Thai and Cambodian officials were due to meet in coming days.

