Who is Sarah Rockwell? Alachua Schools' board chair under fire for celebrating Hulk Hogan's death

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 06:16 am IST

Alachua School Board chair Sarah Rockwell faced backlash for saying “Good. One less MAGA” after Hulk Hogan’s death, sparking outrage among Trump supporters.

Sarah Rockwell, the chair of the Alachua County School Board in Florida, is under fire for a comment she made on Hulk Hogan's passing on Thursday, July 24. In a comment on a Facebook post, Rockwell, on being informed by another user about Hogan's passing, reacted, saying: "Good. One less MAGA in the world."

Sarah Rockwell (L. Source: Sarah Rockwell on Facebook) and Hulk Hogan (R, Source: AFP). (Facebook and AFP)
Sarah Rockwell (L. Source: Sarah Rockwell on Facebook) and Hulk Hogan (R, Source: AFP). (Facebook and AFP)

Since the comments were made, they have been screenshotted and made viral on social media by those associated with Donald Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. Hogan, who passed away from cardiac arrest at his home in Florida, was a staunch supporter of the MAGA movement. After his death, Trump paid tribute to ‘Hulkster’ and said was "MAGA all the way."

However, Rockwell's comment about Hulk Hogan's death sparked backlash, especially within the MAGA camp. In another comment, she said that Hogan "has never been a good guy." “He worked with the McMahons to union-bust professional wrestling. he's never been a good guy. I feel absolutely nothing about his death.”

Who is Sarah Rockwell?

Rockwell, the current chair of the Alachua County School Board in Florida, holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in Special Education from the University of Florida, with a focus on early childhood special education, reading disabilities, and autism.

Also read: Hulk Hogan tribute: WWE, Triple H present beautiful video at SmackDown; fans in tears

She ran a campaign for the Alachua County School Board District 3, and the official WordPress blog of the campaign, she revealed that she is the mother of two children with disability and knows about the "difficult decisions parents have had to make during the last two years, especially families that had additional challenges before the pandemic."

