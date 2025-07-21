Did Stefon Diggs and Cardi B break up? Patriots WR drops massive hint

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B took the internet by storm when they first went public with their relationship at a New York Knicks game. Since then, the pair have been frequently spotted aboard luxurious yachts and taking exotic trips, one of which involved a stay in a French château. Recent actions and rumors by the New England Patriots' wide receiver, however, have led many to suspect trouble in paradise. File photo of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs(Getty Images via AFP)

Stefon Diggs’ shocking move

Speculation about the two breaking up has been harrowing the internet for quite some time now. The Patriots' wide receiver recently cleaned his entire Instagram feed. That means no posts, no selfies, and no stories. All that’s left of Diggs’s once popular feed is a blank box.

This shocking move has led many to speculate a possible breakup since it comes soon after Cardi B deleted all pictures of him from her feed. The rapper further added fuel to the fire by choosing to step out solo for the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week.

With little explanation behind his move, fans are now left wondering what the pair could be hinting at through these subtle moves. The rapper is known to have pulled this move in the past as well, usually as a way of teasing album announcements or new music. What’s unexpected is for Diggs to borrow from his beau’s library.

The pair still follows each other on Instagram despite all the tension surrounding their relationship.

Fans react to Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' break-up rumors

Fans have been quick to take to social media and share their reactions to the shocking event. “Left her husband for a weekend relationship😭,” wrote one user. “Everyone with a brain knew this wasn’t lasting long,” said another, while a third said, “Romance is dead.”

“Omg what could have possibly offset their relationship?” yet another fan commented. “Did mfs really think this was gone last? Bro probably cheats more than offset 😭,” one more chimed in. Cardi B finalized her divorce from Offset at the end of last year. The pair share three kids.

By Stuti Gupta