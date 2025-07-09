Cardi B wears red bustier gown with rose halo to Rahul Mishra Paris Couture show, channelling high fantasy energy

At the Paris Couture Fashion Week, Cardi B attended the celebrated Indian designer Rahul Mishra's show, where he presented his latest collection, ‘Becoming Love.' This was held at the Collège des Bernardins in Paris. The collection explored the seven stages of love, from attraction to death, while taking inspiration from Sufism and cultural art. Cardi B's ensemble included one of the pieces in his collection, a custom couture adaptation. Cardi B embraced the whimsical fantasy charm with this outfit.(PC: IG/@hearandtherelive)

On the ramp at the fashion show, the model wore a bejewelled sequin fitted top and pants from which the rose structures seemed to sprout from the front and sides. Even though Cardi adopted the same rose set, the base garment and styling were distinctly unique.

The model during the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2025-26 collection show at College des Bernardins in Paris, on July 7, 2025. (JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

What did Cardi B wear?

Cardi B's ensemble was a reimagined custom version of one of the pieces from the Becoming Love collection. While the model wore a fitted ensemble that gave more attention to the rose structure branching out from the sides and front, Cardi's outfit made the rose structure part of a whole; cohesive with her long red bustier dress, featuring a sweetheart neckline, sequins, and a dramatic silhouette with a cinched waist. Cardi's dress had a bit more volume, appearing red-carpet ready. The rose structure, instead of branching out from the dress and dominating the body, bloomed out from her back in a stunning, halo-like formation, exuding romantic high couture fantasy energy.

Along with the dress, she wore Tanishq's Crimson Mirage necklace set- a diamond choker necklace and earrings set with embedded tourmaline. The red hue of the stones colour coordinated with the rich crimson dress.

It is a standout moment for Indian designers as well, where Indian design language is entering the global red carpet vocabulary, and head-to-toe international celebrity styling now includes homegrown brands. Whether it’s Tanishq’s exquisite jewellery design or Rahul Mishra’s innovative sculptural fashion, the sartorial prowess of India’s artistic and cultural craftsmanship is growing within the global luxury narratives.

Previous Rahul Mishra outfit that Cardi B wore

Designer Rahul Mishra is known for his creative silhouettes and avant-garde style in his collection. And the avant-garde fantasy style is in tune with Cardi B's upcoming album's look. For her album announcement, Am I The Drama?, she wore a custom floor-length dress featuring the striking Raven’s Flight 3D embroidery installation from his Spring Couture 2025 collection. Fitted to the neckline was a 3D installation of flying ravens arranged in a circle, giving the dress a dark, gothic look.