Schiaparelli debuts creepy ‘alive’ heart necklace at Paris Couture Week; internet says ‘what in Stranger Things is this’

Fashion knows no boundaries and runway shows prove it time and again, transforming venues into lush gardens, smoky dreamscapes, and unveiling designs that leave audiences breathless. The Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show in Paris is no exception, stealing the spotlight with its dramatic beating heart necklace and surreal, one-of-a-kind gowns that are making waves across fashion circles. (Also read: Louis Vuitton turns India’s iconic auto-rickshaw into luxury handbag; internet says ‘waiting for Chandni Chowk version’ ) Daniel Roseberry's Schiaparelli Haute Couture show captivated audiences with its surreal designs, including a striking breathing heart necklace. (Instagram)

Schiaparelli's unique breathing heart necklace

Anonymous fashion commentator Diet Sabya shared a clip from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show on July 7 Instagram post. The video features a jaw-dropping bright red gown with a sleeveless silhouette, a bold thigh-high slit, and a sculpted breastplate that's interestingly placed on the back instead of the front.

But the real show-stealer? A surreal necklace that appears to come alive. The model wears a dramatic statement piece: a breathing heart necklace that actually moves. Designed to resemble an anatomically accurate heart, the necklace is crafted using red rubies and mimics a subtle, rhythmic motion, giving the illusion of a living, beating organ. It's eerie, it's art, and it's fashion at its most provocative.

How internet reacted

The clip quickly grabbed attention online, racking up thousands of likes, comments, and hilariously sharp reactions. One Instagram user wrote, "Is it just me, or is this actually creepy?" Another added, "What in the Professor Quirrell and Voldemort is this?" Someone else joked, "Annabelle's 2025 dress," while another chimed in, "From couture to Carrie, the road is very short!"

One user commented, "What in the exorcism is going on here?", while another added, "What in Stranger Things is this??" A particularly funny take read, "Someone get that frog out of the necklace," and another commented, "Beautiful... but creeping me out too."

About Schiaparelli's fall-winter 2025-2026 show

Daniel Roseberry’s latest presentation for Elsa Schiaparelli on the opening day of Haute Couture Fashion Week was boldly titled Back to the Future, a name that perfectly captured the essence of the collection. On the runway, Roseberry leaned into a palette of black, white, and subtle pops of red, deliberately stripping the designs of overt modern elements to blur the lines between the past and the present.