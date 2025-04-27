Shah Rukh Khan to make historic Met Gala 2025 debut, will be dressed by Sabyasachi: Diet Sabya 'confirms' in new post

Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his grand debut at the Met Gala 2025, marking a historic moment for Indian cinema and global fashion alike – Instagram account Diet Sabya shared the update on April 27. As the world gears up for the big night on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, fans have another reason to celebrate. Diet Sabya confirms Shah Rukh Khan will walk the Met Gala 2025 red carpet. (File Photo)

Bollywood's King of Hearts will walk the iconic red carpet dressed by one of India's most celebrated designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This collaboration is already being hailed as a historic moment in fashion. (Also read: It's Met Gala time! Here's the guide on what to expect at fashion's biggest night )

Shah Rukh to make historic Met Gala debut

In an Instagram post, the anonymous fashion and pop culture-based account Diet Sabya ‘confirmed’ that Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) will indeed walk the steps of the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art at Met Gala 2025. This marks a historic moment as Shah Rukh becomes the first Indian male actor to ever grace the prestigious Met Gala red carpet.

The post from Diet Sabya read, “National headlines. Threads in meltdown. Entertainment sites foaming at the mouth. Twitter frenzy et al. Time to shut it down lol. We at DietSabya can confirm: yes, that is indeed SRK — India's undisputed generational superstar — making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India's biggest luxury brand). But wait, was there ever a doubt? Are we excited? Or…? Catch you on the carpet.”

Earlier in April, Diet Sabya teased this collaboration with a post that dropped major hints. The post read, “STOP THE PRESSES!!! The impossible just happened! Two titans of their craft — the greatest Bollywood superstar and the biggest designer of our generation — are joining forces for their Met Gala 2025 debut. And let's be real, this is HUGE. Monumental, baby! We're talking HISTORY in the making! This Bollywood icon is about to become the first Indian man to strut his 'dandy' on the Met carpet. Let the guessing games begin!”

About Met Gala 2025

The Met Gala 2025, which will take place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will feature the theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ inspired by Monica L Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion. The exhibition will trace the evolution of Black menswear from 18th-century Europe to its modern influence. The dress code, ‘Tailored for You,’ will showcase how guests interpret this culturally significant theme.