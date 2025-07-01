Louis Vuitton turns India’s iconic auto-rickshaw into luxury handbag; internet says ‘waiting for Chandni Chowk version’

Louis Vuitton's Men's Spring/Summer 2026 collection is making waves in the fashion world, with India stealing the spotlight this season. The runway was celebrated as a heartfelt tribute to Indian culture, featuring designs richly inspired by traditional craftsmanship. Following Prada's buzzworthy Kolhapuri sandals, Louis Vuitton is now grabbing attention with a one-of-a-kind handbag shaped like an autorickshaw. (Also read: Prada’s Kolhapuri story reveals hidden opportunities ) Louis Vuitton blends high fashion and street culture with autorickshaw handbag.(Instagram)

Louis Vuitton's new handbag inspired by Indian auto-rickshaw

The photos of the handbag were shared on Instagram by the popular anonymous fashion creator Diet Paratha, who captioned them, "Did this bag just colonise me? Jokingggggg… NRIs are gonna go crazy for this one tho." He added, “Really wish they had showcased this on the runway last night. I spotted it on top of a shelf during the re-see this morning.”

The iconic three-wheeler that zips through India's bustling streets has been reimagined in luxurious buttery leather, entirely covered in Louis Vuitton's signature Monogram canvas. Complete with miniature wheels and handlebars, this sculptural creation blurs the line between street culture and high fashion.

The quirky silhouette isn't new to LV, which has previously unveiled bags shaped like planes, dolphins, and even lobsters. However, the autorickshaw bag stands out for its playful nod to Indian street culture. Expected to carry a luxury price tag that might raise eyebrows, the value of this piece lies as much in its concept as in its craftsmanship.

How internet reacted

The handbag photos quickly went viral, racking up thousands of likes, comments, and some truly hilarious reactions online. One user wrote, "Middle-class struggle is high-class couture," while another added, "I swear if I see a South Delhi aunty stepping out of her Audi carrying this, I will become violent."

Another user joked, "NEED! But I'll wait for it to be released in Chandni Chowk," while someone else asked, "My real question is, is an auto more expensive than this bag?" One quipped, "So are they going to price it by the meter?" and another playfully wondered, "Can someone put a hamster in it?"