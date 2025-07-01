You know a fashion piece is iconic when Prada decides to reimagine it and the humble Kolhapuri chappal just made that leap. Once a symbol of traditional Indian craft, these beautifully hand-cut flats are now walking global ramps and earning cult status. Kolhapuri chappals are having a global moment with Prada on board: Top 8 picks(AI Generated)

If you’re chasing that quiet luxury vibe or just want to honour your roots with flair, our Kolhapuri edit brings the best of both worlds. From minimalist leather to embellished glam, these 8 picks prove that fashion's future is handmade.

Top 8 kolhapuri chappals to get now!

Gold embroidery meets clean curves in this pair that whispers old money desi. Think of it as Kolhapuri gone couture — perfect for wedding mehndis, airport looks with a kaftan, or pairing with silk coords. Subtle shimmer, maximum slay.

Pair it with: A flowy anarkali, oversized hoops, and your “it-girl” sunglasses.

This one's for the girls who like their heritage with a Gen-Z edge. Clean silhouette, everyday charm, and that classic toe-loop for a desi nod. Looks great with jeans and jhumkas — a true Indo-fusion staple.

Pair it with: Straight-fit jeans, a crisp kurta, and stacked silver rings.

Minimalism with a twist, these flats are made for your slow-fashion Pinterest board. No fuss, no frills — just structure and craftsmanship. It's giving “Prada on a tropical retreat”.

Pair it with: White linen co-ord, tote bag, and minimal makeup.

Who says Kolhapuris can’t party? This floral pair adds just the right amount of glam to your step. Ideal for festive fits or a breezy brunch saree — wear it when you want compliments without trying too hard.

Pair it with: Printed cotton saree, dewy makeup, and mirror-work potli.

Raw, rustic, and ridiculously good-looking. These tan leather chappals are for the purists — the kind Prada would pair with an oversized blazer and call it editorial. Comfortable, classic, and straight from the artisans.

Pair it with: Neutral cotton dress, structured sling, and slicked-back bun.

Mochi keeps it luxe and low-key with this polished pair. Great for office-to-adda transitions, it balances traditional elements with modern finish. Quiet luxury in desi form? Absolutely.

Pair it with: Cigarette pants, a solid kurti, and a tan leather satchel.

These are the “cool aunt” of Kolhapuris. Reliable, rooted, and always up for a good outfit. Whether you're doing errands or styling a cotton saree for Sunday brunch, these chappals never disappoint.

Pair it with: Block-printed kurta set, beaded bag, and statement bangles.

From temple trails to terrace dates, these stylish slip-ons bring together comfort and flair. Lightweight yet durable, they’re the underrated hero your wardrobe needs. Desi at heart, designer in spirit.

Pair it with: Flared pants, crop blouse, and oxidised choker.

When Prada turns to Kolhapuris, it’s not just a trend — it’s a global fashion moment. These handcrafted gems carry generations of design wisdom and still manage to look runway-ready. So go ahead — slip into tradition, step into luxury.

Kolhapuri chappals are having a global moment with Prada on board: Top 8 picks: FAQs Why are Kolhapuri chappals trending again? Cause of designers like Prada bringing back artisanal footwear, Kolhapuris are being seen as heritage-luxe.

How do I maintain them? Keep them dry, clean with a damp cloth, and occasionally polish leather variants to keep them fresh.

How can I style Kolhapuris beyond ethnic wear? Pair with dresses, jeans, linen coords or even jumpsuits for a global-desi look.

Are Kolhapuris comfortable for everyday use? Yes, most have cushioned soles and soft leather that moulds to your feet over time.

