Amazon Sale: Minimum 50% off on must-have cotton sarees to ace the summer season

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Jun 18, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Shop stunning cotton sarees at min 50% off! Light, comfy, and perfect for everyday glam—grab mulmul, khesh, and block prints now before they’re gone!

Crafts Moda Pure Cotton Women Saree Floral Printed with Unstitched Blouse, Black

₹835

amazonLogo
Yashika Womens Cotton Blend Printed Saree With Blouse Piece(SDPL-KERALA COTTON)

₹359

amazonLogo
Shivanya Handicrafts Womens Plain Weave Cotton Saree with Blouse Piece (AS061_Multicolour) (Indigo Booti)

₹789

amazonLogo
dB DESH BIDESH Women`s Pure cotton sarees handloom saree cotton saree for women latest, design party, wear saree mulmul cotton sarees Khesh Design sarees cotton pure soft tant cotton sarees for women

₹808

amazonLogo
RADHA LAKSHMI Handicrafts Womens Hand Block Bandhani Print Pure Soft Cotton Mulmul Saree Grey Multi Colour Zari Border with Blouse Piece (rangat grey)

₹949

amazonLogo
Crafts Moda Womens Pure Cotton Saree Paisley Hand Block Print Soft Fabric, Black,Maroon

₹741

amazonLogo
Crafts Moda Pure Cotton Navy Blue Saree Hand block Floral Print with Unstitched Blouse

₹741

amazonLogo
TAMAIRA FASHION Womens Plain Cotton Saree (802_Red, Maroon)

₹599

amazonLogo
Breathe easy and twirl freely; cotton sarees are back in the spotlight and they’re lighter (and cheaper) than ever. If you’re lounging at home, heading to work, or catching up with friends over chai, nothing says effortless charm like a soft, printed cotton drape.

Amazon Sale: Minimum 50% off on must-have cotton sarees to ace the summer season(AI Generated)
Amazon Sale: Minimum 50% off on must-have cotton sarees to ace the summer season(AI Generated)

From mulmul marvels to handloom heroes, we’ve rounded up the best cotton sarees with minimum 50% off this Amazon sale. Get ready to stock up on your everyday saree staples, because these aren’t just comfortable, they’re total compliments magnets.

 

Top 8 stylish cotton sarees at minimum 50% off:

 

1.

Crafts Moda Cotton Saree with Blouse Piece – Lightweight & Lovely
This saree is like your favorite playlist;easy, breezy, and mood-lifting. The light fabric drapes like a dream and the subtle prints are perfect for casual brunches, work-from-home days, or temple visits. It comes with a matching blouse piece so styling is one less thing to worry about.

Styling tip: Pair it with oxidised jhumkas, a low bun, and kolhapuris for that sweet-girl-next-door vibe.

 

2.

Yashika Women Cotton Saree – Earthy & Everyday

A classic cotton saree that looks like summer in textile form. This Yashika drape has a relaxed fit, charming prints, and that lived-in comfort that makes you reach for it again and again. If you're hosting a puja or doing grocery runs, this one's a fuss-free pick.

Styling tip: Add a messy braid, jute clutch, and a statement silver necklace for a desi-cool finish.

 

3.

Shivanya Handicrafts Indigo Mulmul Cotton Saree

Indigo never goes out of style, and when it’s printed on soft mulmul cotton—it’s magic. This Shivanya saree feels like wearing a soft cloud, with ethnic motifs that nod to timeless Indian artistry. Ideal for warm, sultry days when you want comfort and craft in one.

Styling tip: Keep it rustic; add silver bangles, tan leather flats, and a sleeveless blouse.

 

4.

dB DESH BIDESH Bengali Khesh Mul Pure Cotton Handloom Saree

A handloom masterpiece with khesh detailing that speaks volumes. This one’s for those who love earthy textures and artisanal finesse. The colour play is playful yet grounded, making it a stunning piece for cultural events or coffee catchups alike.

Styling tip: Style it with a printed blouse, bold bindi, and ethnic flats for a Bengali-chic aesthetic.

 

5.

RADHA LAKSHMI Block Bandhani Mul Cotton Saree – Rangat Grey

The kind of saree that makes a quiet entrance but leaves a loud impression. In soft grey mul cotton with subtle Bandhani block prints and a zari border, this one is perfect for cultural occasions or minimal festive styling. Cool, classy, and very wearable.

Styling tip: Team it with a pastel embroidered blouse, mojaris, and a messy bun.

 

6.

Crafts Moda Ajrakh Print Cotton Saree

Ajrakh prints meet breathable cotton in this artful stunner from Crafts Moda. It’s bold without being loud and intricate without being busy. If you’re a fan of slow fashion and conscious dressing, this one deserves a spot in your wardrobe.

Styling tip: Pair with a contrasting red blouse, wooden bangles, and a natural makeup look.

 

7.

Crafts Moda Printed Cotton Saree – Easy Elegance

Everyday saree, but make it chic. This one’s simple but elevated, thanks to its subtle all-over print and easy-to-style silhouette. Lightweight and perfect for a long day on the go, whether it's running errands or running a classroom.

Styling tip: Add white sneakers and a denim blouse for an unexpected Indo-Western twist.

 

8.

TAMAIRA FASHION Pure Cotton Saree (No Blouse Piece)

For the minimalist who loves tradition, this Tamaira Fashion pick is the answer. Made from pure cotton and completely fuss-free (no blouse piece!), it’s an excellent canvas to mix and match your existing crop tops, jackets, or bralettes.

Styling tip: Pair with a neon crop top, sneakers, and hoops for Gen Z desi glam.

 

If you’re lounging, work-calling, or grocery-hopping; these cotton sarees will keep you comfortable, graceful, and fabulously on budget. With a minimum of 50% off, there's no better time to grab your favourites. Cotton up, dress down, and shine on.

 

Amazon Sale: Minimum 50% off on must-have cotton sarees to ace the summers: FAQs

  • Are these sarees suitable for daily wear?

    Absolutely! Most are lightweight, breathable, and made for everyday ease.

  • Are these sarees easy to drape?

    Yes! Cotton sarees, especially mulmul and khesh, are great for beginners.

  • How can I make cotton sarees look dressy?

    Opt for statement blouses, metallic jewellery, and bold eye makeup for a glam touch.

  • Do they come with blouse pieces?

    Yes, except the Tamaira Fashion saree. The rest come with unstitched blouse material.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

