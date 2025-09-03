Cardi B pregnant rumors intensify after latest appearance, fans say ‘we see a baby bump’

Amid pregnancy rumors, Cardi B turned heads as she arrived at a court in Alhambra, California, in a black-and-white polka dot dress today. The rapper, who has recently been romantically linked with NBA star Stefon Diggs, sparked pregnancy rumours after she was spotted with an alleged baby bump and walking with her hand on her stomach, per TMZ. Cardi B sparks pregnancy rumours.(instagram/@iamcardib)

Cardi B's pregnancy rumors intensified

The rapper recently showed up at the California court in a black polka dot outfit. With her outfit and careful steps, some fans argued the WAP hitmaker looked as though she was pregnant on X.

“Cardi B's fashion at this court case has been eating, but today's suit is everything,” a fan wrote. They added that Cardi B looked “heavily pregnant”.

A fan implied that Cardi B wore the white suit to hide her tummy. “Cardi B pregnant as hell with these big dumb a** suits on,” they said. Meanwhile, another commented on the busy life of the star. “How can you be pregnant, about to receive an album and then be having to go to court?” they asked. Cardi B expects to hear the verdict of the case on Tuesday.

Cardi B's assault case

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker had been going through a trial over alleged violence towards Emani Ellis, a security guard, per USA Today.

Emani Ellis claimed that Cardi B had assaulted her at the Beverly Hills office of an obstetrician in 2018. Ellis also asked for $24 million in damages. While Cardi B admitted that she ran into an argument with Emani Ellis, she denied the assault allegation.

However, Emani Ellis said the rapper brutally scratched her face with her nail extensions, per the outlet. Cardi B, who was pregnant with her first child, Kulture, at the time of the altercation, responded: “At that moment, when you're pregnant, I'm very disabled.”

“I was pregnant. I couldn't protect myself, even if I wanted to. She's like twice my size,” she told the courtroom, adding she weighed “130 pounds at that time”. Cardi B’s upcoming album Am I the Drama? will release on September 19.

