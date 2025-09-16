Robert Redford net worth: A look at Oscar-winner's fortune and career

Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Robert Redford died at the age of 89 on Tuesday morning at his residence in Utah, The New York Times reported. As of now, the cause of death is yet to be revealed. Cindi Berger, the chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK, told the news outlet that The Sting star died in his sleep. Robert Redford passes away at the age of 89.(AFP)

Robert Redford’s net worth

For nearly seven decades, Robert Redford charmed the entertainment world with his craft. While he started his professional acting career in the 1950s, Redford began his television career in 1960. Following his appearance on Alfred Hitchcock Presents and The Twilight Zone, Redford made his film debut with War Hunt in 1962.

For his charismatic performance in the film The Sting, Robert Redford received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1973. However, he won his first Oscar for Best Director in 1980 for his directorial debut, Ordinary People. In 2002, given his contribution to the world of cinema, Redford was also given the Academy Honorary Award.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robert Redford built a fortune of $200 million throughout his journey in the entertainment industry.

Robert Redford had a humble beginning

Robert Redford grew up in Santa Monica, California. According to The New York Times, Redford’s father had worked as a milkman to provide for his family in the early days. However, he later became an accountant and worked for Standard Oil of California.

At the age of 18, Robert Redford lost his mother to a blood disorder in 1955.

