Ricky Hatton cause of death: What we know, and don't know about boxing legend's death?

Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton has mysteriously died at the age of 46. The Briton was found dead at his home in Hyde, northwest England. Amid online speculation about his cause of death, the Greater Manchester Police said they were not treating the case as suspicious. British boxer Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46(AFP)

"Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45 am (0545 GMT) today (Sunday) where they found the body of a 46-year-old man," a police spokesman said. "There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Hatton, a Stockport-born icon who won the IBF, WBA, and WBO light-welterweight titles and the IBO welterweight belt, had been preparing for a comeback fight in Dubai on December 2, against Eisa Al Dah. Nicknamed ‘The Hitman’, he won 45 of his 48 professional bouts after making his debut in 1997.

What we know: Hatton had been open about his long battle with mental health and substance abuse issues, including multiple suicide attempts and a public fallout with his family, which he reconciled after addressing his demons.

He survived a 2012 overdose after his defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko and underwent rehab in 2010 for cocaine addiction, as documented in his autobiography and interviews.

His last professional fight was in 2012, and he had recently appeared in workouts looking sharp for his planned return. Manchester City FC, his lifelong club, announced a minute's appreciation ahead of their Manchester derby, stating, "Manchester City are devastated to learn Ricky Hatton has passed away, aged 46."

Hatton's former promoter Frank Warren described the boxer as a "modern great".

"I am extremely saddened to learn of the passing of British boxing legend Ricky Hatton," he said on X.

"A superbly talented fighter who inspired a generation of young boxers and fans in a way very few had done before due to both his personality and the entertainment he provided in the ring."

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury paid tribute to his fellow British boxer.

"Rip to the legend Ricky Hatton, may he rip," Fury posted on Instagram.

"There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. Can't believe this so young."

What we don’t know: The exact cause of death remains undisclosed, with a post-mortem examination pending, and police have not elaborated beyond confirming the body’s discovery.

(With AFP inputs)