Ricky Hatton found dead at 46: How did the British boxing champion die?

World boxing champion Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton has been found dead at his home in Greater Manchester. The 46-year-old fighter, born in Stockport, was discovered on Sunday morning, September 14, in Gee Cross, Hyde, the Manchester Evening News reported. Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46 it was announced on September 14, 2025.(AFP)

Boxing broadcaster IFL TV shared the heartbreaking news on Sunday on X. In a statement, they wrote, “We’re sad to announce the death of former world champion and friend of IFL Ricky Hatton. A legend of a man inside and outside of the ring, he was truly one of a kind. Rest in peace Ricky, you will be missed mate.”

Police confirm Ricky Hatton’s death

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed that officers were called at 6:45 am local time after a member of the public raised the alarm. A police cordon was set up outside his home on Bowlacre Road as investigations began.

A spokesperson for GMP said, “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45 am today, where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Also Read: World Boxing Championships 2025: Jasmine Lamboria clinches gold, Nupur settles for silver

What was Ricky Hatton’s cause of death?

According to the Manchester Evening News, police have said there is no suspicion of foul play. The exact cause of Hatton’s death has not been revealed. Further details are expected to follow later.

The sudden news of his death came months after Hatton announced his comeback to the boxing ring, with a fight scheduled for December this year.

A look at Hatton's personal struggles

Hatton was one of Britain's top boxers, holding multiple world and UK titles. He was loved for his aggressive style and got the nickname “The Hitman”. He was awarded the title of The Fighter of the Year by Ring Magazine in 2015.

Also Read: Ricky Hatton net worth: How Rich was British boxing champion before his death at 46

However, outside of boxing, Ricky Hatton was open about his personal demons. He had faced depression, drug addiction, and suicide attempts. He got help and mended family relationships, the Manchester Evening News confirmed. With Hatton’s death, a void has been left in the world of boxing.

FAQs

1. What was the cause of Ricky Hatton’s death?

Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances, but the exact cause of Ricky Hatton’s death has not yet been confirmed.

2. How old was Ricky Hatton when he died?

Ricky Hatton was 46 years old and would have turned 47 in October.

3. What titles did Ricky Hatton win in his career?

Hatton won multiple world championships and UK titles during his boxing career and was named Fighter of the Year by Ring Magazine in 2015.