World Boxing Championships 2025: Jasmine Lamboria clinches gold, Nupur settles for silver

Jasmine Lamboria was in dominant form in the women's 57 final against Poland's Szermeta Julia, winning 4-1 to clinch gold at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool on Saturday. The Indian boxer, who clinched silver at Paris 2024, began the final on a strong note, landing counter-attacking blows to the backdrop of cries of 'Julia' from the many locally-based Polish fans in the stands. Jasmine Lamboria won gold in the World Boxing C'ships.(X)

But that motivated her more, as she cemented control from the second round onwards. She used her height to her advantage and controlled proceedings to seal the win.

"This feeling can't be expressed. I'm so happy to be a world champion. After my early exit at Paris 2024, I went away and improved my technique physically and mentally. This is the result of consistent work for a year," Jaismine told Olympics.com.

Meanwhile in the 80 kg category, Nupur won silver, losing to Poland's Agata Kaczmarska in the final.

The sizeable contingent of Polish fans were not to be denied this time, as their fighter battled hard to box in close quarters and landed a cracking final blow in the last second to seal a 3-2 split decision victory.

It wasn't long before the local fans were cheering as Emily Asquith booked her place in the women's 80kg final thanks to a striking masterclass and a 4-1 points decision victory over the more experienced Indian Pooja Rani. Asquith will box for gold in tomorrow's final.

With this loss, Pooja settled for a bronze medal in the tournament.

(With ANI inputs)