Ricky Hatton net worth: How Rich was British boxing champion before his death at 46

British boxing icon Ricky Hatton has passed away at the age of 46. Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, The Independent reported. He was not just one of the most popular boxers of his time; he was also a wealthy one. In total, he is said to have earned around $65 million in fight purses and bonuses during his career. At the time of his passing, Celebrity Net Worth reported Hatton's net worth to be $40 million. Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton has died aged 46. (AFP)

Hatton's early life and amateur career

Hatton was born on October 6, 1978, in Stockport, Greater Manchester. He grew up in a sporting family. While both his father and grandfather were footballers, Hatton had his first taste of boxing at a local gym and became fond of the sport instead. He won seven British titles as an amateur before controversially losing in the 1996 AIBA Youth World Championships. He turned professional at 18, the Celebrity Net Worth report added.

Ricky Hatton’s rise to stardom

Hatton made his professional debut in 1997, quickly establishing himself as a crowd favorite. His breakthrough came in 2005 when he shocked everyone by defeating Kostya Tszyu to claim the IBF and Ring light-welterweight titles. The same year, he unified titles by beating Carlos Maussa, which earned him The Ring magazine’s Fighter of the Year award. By 2006, Hatton had also claimed the WBA welterweight title.

Ricky Hatton’s blockbuster fights and career earnings

Hatton’s biggest paydays came from his high-profile bouts against boxing superstars. According to another The Richest report, Hatton earned $6 million from only pay-per-view shares of his bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2007.

The 2008 and 2009 fights with Paulie Malignaggi and Manny Pacquiao earned $21 million and $20 million, respectively. In total, Hatton garnered $65 million in purses and millions more through endorsements by 2013, the report added.

Hatton's retirement, promotions & ventures

After retiring in 2012, following a loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko, Hatton turned to promoting and training fighters through Hatton Promotions. His stable included boxers like Martin Murray and Tommy Fury. He also owned properties worth several million, including a mansion in Hyde, The Richest further mentioned. His company, Punch Promotions, saw fluctuating fortunes, with profits turning into losses by 2010. Nonetheless, his earnings and wise investments secured him a lasting fortune of $40 million.

