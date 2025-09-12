Mike Tyson reveals he used fentanyl ‘quite a few times’ during boxing career

Mike Tyson has made a shocking admission regarding his past drug use. While making an appearance on the Katie Miller Podcast, the former undisputed world heavyweight champion disclosed that he utilized fentanyl "a few times" to take care of his pain during his boxing career, People magazine reported. Mike Tyson revealed he used fentanyl a few times during his boxing career.

The 59-year-old is all set to get back into the ring as he gears up to face Floyd Mayweather for an exhibition match next year. As per ESPN, the event takes place around next spring and is being held by SCI Sports/Fight Sports. This comes after Tyson faced a defeat against Jake Paul in a high-stakes match in November last year.

Mike Tyson admits fentanyl use

On September 9, Tyson featured in an episode of Katie Miller Podcast. On the show, the former boxer shared that he used fentanyl "quite a few times" to help him manage the pain.

“I have done fentanyl before. In the late '90s, when it first came here, it was a painkiller, and I used to use it to patch up my toe.”

Tyson shared that fentanyl felt "like heroin" to him since the moment it wore off or one took the band-aid off, “you start withdrawing, throwing up, just like if you were on heroin or something.”

At that time, he heard from a friend that fentanyl had been classified as a narcotic. Tyson's friend said that the drug was "illegal" if he was caught with it in his bloodstream.

Back then, the drug was "brand new," and Tyson asked his friend whether he could use it, since nobody "ever heard of it."

Asked whether his boxing success, along with all the controversies linked to him, makes Tyson a “role model,” the former boxer said, “I am who I am.”

What is Fentanyl?

As per the official website of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), fentanyl is a "potent synthetic opioid drug" that has received FDA's approval for usage in relief from pain and anesthetic. It is considered to be nearly 100 times more potent than morphine as well as 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic, the DEA added.

FAQs:

What is Return of the Mike?

The "no filter" stage show will feature Mike Tyson discussing in detail about his past relationships and controversies.

When does Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather take place?

It is scheduled for next year.

Who did Mike Tyson last face in the ring?

His last match was against Jake Paul in November 2024.