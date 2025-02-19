Menu Explore
Floyd Mayweather eyes blockbuster $700M deal to buy stake in NFL giants

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 19, 2025 10:36 AM IST

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is pursuing a 10 per cent stake in the New York Giants for $700 million, partnering with Meyer Orbach.

Floyd Mayweather, known for his undefeated boxing career and extravagant wealth, is now setting his sights on a high-stakes business venture—owning a slice of the NFL’s New York Giants. The boxing icon is reportedly leading a group looking to purchase a 10 per cent stake in the franchise for a staggering $700 million (£556 million), making it one of his most ambitious financial moves yet.

Floyd Mayweather is looking to buy stake in NFL team New York Giants.(Getty Images)
Floyd Mayweather is looking to buy stake in NFL team New York Giants.(Getty Images)

According to TMZ Sports, Mayweather has teamed up with real estate mogul Meyer Orbach, who already holds nearly 20 per cent of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, to put together an official bid. The duo is believed to have already secured $200 million (£159 million) in an escrow account as they prepare to make their offer.

The New York Giants, valued at $7.3 billion, rank as the seventh most valuable sports franchise in the world. The team trails just behind the New England Patriots ($7.4 billion) and is part of an elite club of U.S. sports powerhouses, led by the Dallas Cowboys, who top the list at $10.1 billion.

A potential sale of shares became possible after two of the Giants’ minority owners expressed interest in offloading part of their stake. This opens the door for Mayweather and his group to enter the exclusive world of NFL ownership—a league where team shares rarely become available.

Meyer Orbach, while not confirming specific details, told TMZ: "My partners and I are always looking at different opportunities, including ownership of sports teams. I can't comment further than that."

Mayweather, 47, has never been shy about his lavish spending—his collection of luxury cars alone is worth over $20 million—but this potential investment would be on another level. If the deal goes through, it would mark one of the biggest financial plays of his career, bringing him into the exclusive world of professional sports ownership alongside billionaires and business moguls.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
