Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford weigh-in on Friday night: How to watch, full fight card and more

The boxing world will be watching closely this weekend as two of the sport's biggest stars prepare for a once-in-a-generation clash. On Saturday, September 13, Canelo Alvarez and Terence 'Bud' Crawford will step into the ring at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for one of the most anticipated fights ever.

Before the fight night, however, both men will face their final test on the scales. Netflix's Tudum reported that the official ceremonial weigh-in will take place on Friday, September 12, streaming live from Las Vegas at 6 pm PT (9 pm ET).

Canelo vs Crawford: When and where to watch?

Fans will not have to pay a penny to witness the spectacle. The weigh-in will be streamed free on Tudum and Netflix’s YouTube channel, offering a global audience a chance to see the last face-off before fight night.

Meanwhile, the ESPN report stated that the fight will be available exclusively on Netflix.

Canelo vs Crawford weigh-in details: How to watch

The weigh-in will be held on September 12, Friday, and will begin at 6 pm PT and can be watched on Tudum and Netflix’s YouTube channel. The final face-to-face moment will set the stage for a fight which could reshape boxing history.

Fight coverage, ESPN noted, will begin on 3.30 pm ET, September 13 and the main card is expected to begin at 8 pm ET and Canelo vs Crawford fight is expected to begin at 11 pm ET.

The stakes for Canelo and Crawford

Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is the super middleweight champion of the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF. In May, the 35-year-old Mexican fighter, who has never lost in the professional arena, returned and claimed his uncontested 168-pound title. He has also defeated the greatest ever in Gennady Golovkin, Miguel Cotto and Shane Mosley. He continues to be considered one of the toughest fights in boxing, reported ESPN.

Álvarez will be facing 37-year-old Terence "Bud" Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), who has never lost and is regarded as one of the best boxers in history. Crawford is the first male fighter to be an undisputed champion at two different weights in the four-belt era. Now he moves up two weight classes to 168 pounds from 154 pounds to face Álvarez for the four championship belts, ESPN reported.

Full fight card

While Álvarez vs. Crawford is the main event, the night of fights is filled with action and includes:

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr

Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez

Mohammed Alakel vs. John Ornelas

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adams

Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr

Steven Nelson vs. Raiko Santana

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Javier Martinez

Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo

FAQs

Q: When is the Canelo vs. Crawford fight?

A: Saturday, September 13, with main-event ring walks expected around 11 pm ET.

Q: Where can I watch the weigh-in?

A: The weigh-in streams live and free on Tudum and Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Q: What titles are on the line?

A: All four of Canelo Álvarez’s super middleweight belts (WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF).

Q: Has either fighter ever been knocked down?

A: No, both Álvarez and Crawford have never been knocked down in their professional careers.

Q: Why is this fight historic?

A: Crawford is attempting to move up two weight classes to challenge Canelo, while both men are among the top pound-for-pound fighters of this era.