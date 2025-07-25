Top 5 WWE Legends: From Hulk Hogan to The Undertaker

Pro wrestling is not just about fights in the ring. It is the drama, the wild entrances, the crowd screaming someone’s name. It is the stories and the stars. WWE, over the years, has had a long list of superstars, but only a few have left a legacy that really stuck. Hulk Hogan passes away at 71(AP)

With the recent passing of Hulk Hogan, fans everywhere are thinking about how much one person can shape a sport. Hogan was not just a big guy in tights. He was the guy. The face of wrestling in the ‘80s and ‘90s. His death really hit the wrestling world hard.

Here’s a look at five of the biggest WWE legends

Hulk Hogan

Hogan passed away on July 24 at age 71. He had a cardiac arrest at his home in Florida, as reported by TMZ Sports. Emergency crews got there after a 911 call. It is a huge loss for wrestling. As per Forbes and People, Hogan made wrestling mainstream. He headlined the first WrestleMania. Kids wore his shirts. Adults watched him crush opponents like it was real. Yeah, he had controversies later, like the racism scandal in 2015, but no one can say he didn’t shape WWE history.

The Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was just built different. He had the moves, sure, but the mic skills? Next level. He’s won 10 world titles and helped carry WWE in the late '90s into the 2000s. Now he is a movie star and one of the most famous people in the world. But for fans, it’s still about “If ya smell what The Rock is cookin’!”

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold did not care about rules. He flipped off his boss, smashed beer cans in the ring, and fans loved it. He won six titles and was the heart of the Attitude Era. According to Bleacher Report, his feud with Vince McMahon pushed WWE to some of its biggest ratings ever.

The Undertaker

The Undertaker was spooky, slow, and scary and fans could not get enough. He wrestled for over 30 years. His streak at WrestleMania became legendary. Nobody had an entrance like his. His loyalty and in-ring work earned him respect from fans and wrestlers alike.

Randy Orton

Orton has been around forever, and he is still going strong. 14 world titles and nearly 20 years in the game. As Forbes noted, he started as the "Legend Killer" and somehow became one himself. His story arc is pretty wild. He has come a long way, and it shows.

FAQs:

Why was Hulk Hogan removed from WWE in 2015?

Hulk Hogan was removed from WWE in July 2015 after a leaked tape revealed him using racist language during a private conversation.

Where did Hulk Hogan die?

Hulk Hogan reportedly passed away at his home in Florida, where emergency services responded to a medical emergency on July 24.

When did Hulk Hogan die?

Hulk Hogan died on July 24, 2025. He was 71 at the time of his death.