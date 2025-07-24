When Hulk Hogan was called a racist: All on the racism scandal that led to his WWE suspension and hall of fame removal

WWE legend Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 after he suffered a cardiac arrest, TMZ Sports reported. The wrestler was 71 at the time of his death. Emergency responders were dispatched to Hogan’s Florida residence after a 911 call about a suspected cardiac arrest. When Hulk Hogan was accused of racism(REUTERS)

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was credited for revolutionizing professional wrestling. The wrestler was also known for his controversial personal life. Back in 2015, Hogan was accused of racism, and his contract was suspended by WWE.

In July 2015, Hulk Hogan faced major backlash after a leaked transcript revealed him using racist language during a private conversation. The audio came from a sex tape recorded years earlier. It was made public as part of his legal battle with Gawker Media. In the clip, Hogan was heard making repeated use of the N-word while discussing his daughter Brooke’s dating life, expressing anger and discomfort about her reportedly dating a Black man.

The fallout was immediate. WWE ended its contract with Hogan on July 24, 2015, removing all references to him from their website, including removing his Hall of Fame profile (though not officially removing him from the Hall of Fame itself). As per People and other outlets at the time, WWE said it was "committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds."

The wrestler released a public statement and apologized for his behavior. At the time, he said, "Eight years ago I used offensive language during a conversation. It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it. This is not who I am. I believe very strongly that every person in the world is important and should not be treated differently based on race, gender, orientation, religious beliefs or otherwise. I am disappointed with myself that I used language that is offensive and inconsistent with my own beliefs."

Despite the controversy, Hogan was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. According to Variety, WWE said he had “apologized for his comments” and had spent time meeting with WWE talents to address the issue. Still, for many, the incident left a stain on Hogan’s legacy that has not completely faded.

