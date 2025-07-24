Hulk Hogan died on Thursday, July 24, at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Florida home. According to TMZ, a “cardiac arrest” call was placed, following which, medics arrived at his house in Clearwater. Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71 in his home in Clearwater, Florida.(AP)

The WWE Hall of Famer's death has sent shockwaves across the world, with the wrestling industry mourning his loss.

The official X account for WWE wrote, “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

In May, Hogan underwent a neck procedure. US Weekly reported last month that he also went through a “pretty serious” heart surgery.

Apart from his wrestling career, Hulk Hogan even appeared in Hollywood movies. He once claimed a sports personality saved his life when he was going through a “dark period.”

How Muhammad Ali's daughter saved Hulk Hogan's life

According to EssentiallySports, Hogan once credited Laila Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali, for helping him out and saving his life.

Speaking on the Today show, Hogan shared how Laila “talked” him out of dying by suicide when he was going through a “dark part” in life in 2009.

This was a time when the former WWE champion witnessed multiple ups and downs, including his divorce from his first partner, Linda Claridge.

Around this time, Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, got involved in a serious accident, which left the youngster’s friend with brain damage.

Hulk Hogan did not shy away from openly speaking about how a call from Laila saved him during the tough time.

Laila Ali’s response to Hulk Hogan

When asked about Hulk Hogan, Laila Ali told Huff Post Live that she was unaware of the matter.

Laila said that she did not speak to him, and it was “so funny” when it came out that she “saved his life”

“I’m like Hulk, you could have at least told me if you’re gonna tell people I saved your life, so I know what they’re talking about,” Laila told the news outlet.

She stated that it was just “divine intervention” as she was not “purposely doing anything.” “I was just calling him,” she added. Eventually, Hulk Hogan shared the entire story with Laila.

FAQs:

1. What was Hulk Hogan's real name?

His real name was Terry Bollea.

2. How many times did Hulk Hogan marry?

He got married three times: first with Linda Claridge from 1983 to 2009, then to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 until 2021. He married Sky Daily in 2023.​

3. How many children does Hulk Hogan have?

He is survived by two children.