George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali: A look at boxing's greatest rivalry

George Foreman, the legendary heavyweight boxer known for his fierce battles in the ring—including his iconic showdown with Muhammad Ali in the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’—passed away on Friday at the age of 76. (FILES) US boxing heavyweight champions, Muhammad Ali (L) (born Cassius Clay) and George Foreman (R) fight in Kinshasa on October 30, 1974. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

Foreman just wasn't a boxer. He became a minister, a youth mentor, a cookbook author and an established TV personality who marketed his own brand of big and tall menswear.

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand- and great-grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility and purpose,” his family shared the news on Instagram.

