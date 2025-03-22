Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali: A look at boxing's greatest rivalry

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Mar 22, 2025 08:45 AM IST

George Foreman, the iconic heavyweight boxer who faced Muhammad Ali, died at 76. 

George Foreman, the legendary heavyweight boxer known for his fierce battles in the ring—including his iconic showdown with Muhammad Ali in the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’—passed away on Friday at the age of 76.

(FILES) US boxing heavyweight champions, Muhammad Ali (L) (born Cassius Clay) and George Foreman (R) fight in Kinshasa on October 30, 1974. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) US boxing heavyweight champions, Muhammad Ali (L) (born Cassius Clay) and George Foreman (R) fight in Kinshasa on October 30, 1974. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

Foreman just wasn't a boxer. He became a minister, a youth mentor, a cookbook author and an established TV personality who marketed his own brand of big and tall menswear.

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand- and great-grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility and purpose,” his family shared the news on Instagram.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On