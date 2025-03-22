George Foreman dies: All on boxing legend's wife, children and massive net worth

Legendary boxer George Foreman has died aged 76, his family announced in a statement on his official Instagram account. The cause of death was not initially revealed. George Foreman had 81 total fights under his belt with a stellar record of 76-5, out of which 68 wins were by knockout. He was inducted into both the World Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Boxing legend George Foreman has died(Michael Tran / AFP)

In a statement, his family said: “Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announced the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman St. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.”

They further described him as a ‘devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather’.

"He lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose. Humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected - a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name - for his family. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own."

George Foreman family: All on his wife and children

Foreman was married to Mary Joan Martelly. The couple tied the knot in 1985 and stayed together for nearly 40 years. Mary, often referred to as Joan, was his fifth wife, following previous marriages to Adrienne Calhoun (1971–1974), Cynthia Lewis (1977–1979), Sharon Goodson (1981–1982), and Andrea Skeete (1982–1985).

The boxer was a father to 12 children. Notably, he named all five of his sons George Edward Foreman, often distinguishing them with nicknames or numbers (eg, George Jr., George III, etc.).

Sons: George Jr., George III ("Monk"), George IV ("Big Wheel"), George V ("Red"), and George VI ("Joe").

Daughters: Natalia, Leola, Freeda, Michi, Georgetta, Isabella, and Courtney.

George Foreman's massive net worth

Back in 2023, IMDB noted that George Foreman had a net worth of over $300 million. While the 76-year-old's boxing career contributed largely to his fortune, it was the famous George Foreman Grill that kept the boxer relevant even after retirement.

Introduced in 1994, the grill became a global sensation, reportedly selling over 100 million units in its first 25 years.