Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

George Foreman dies: All on boxing legend's wife, children and massive net worth

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2025 09:03 AM IST

George Foreman has died aged 76, his family announced in a statement on his official Instagram account

Legendary boxer George Foreman has died aged 76, his family announced in a statement on his official Instagram account. The cause of death was not initially revealed. George Foreman had 81 total fights under his belt with a stellar record of 76-5, out of which 68 wins were by knockout. He was inducted into both the World Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Boxing legend George Foreman has died(Michael Tran / AFP)
Boxing legend George Foreman has died(Michael Tran / AFP)

In a statement, his family said: “Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announced the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman St. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.”

They further described him as a ‘devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather’.

"He lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose. Humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected - a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name - for his family. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own."

George Foreman family: All on his wife and children

Foreman was married to Mary Joan Martelly. The couple tied the knot in 1985 and stayed together for nearly 40 years. Mary, often referred to as Joan, was his fifth wife, following previous marriages to Adrienne Calhoun (1971–1974), Cynthia Lewis (1977–1979), Sharon Goodson (1981–1982), and Andrea Skeete (1982–1985).

The boxer was a father to 12 children. Notably, he named all five of his sons George Edward Foreman, often distinguishing them with nicknames or numbers (eg, George Jr., George III, etc.).

Sons: George Jr., George III ("Monk"), George IV ("Big Wheel"), George V ("Red"), and George VI ("Joe").

Daughters: Natalia, Leola, Freeda, Michi, Georgetta, Isabella, and Courtney.

George Foreman's massive net worth

Back in 2023, IMDB noted that George Foreman had a net worth of over $300 million. While the 76-year-old's boxing career contributed largely to his fortune, it was the famous George Foreman Grill that kept the boxer relevant even after retirement.

Introduced in 1994, the grill became a global sensation, reportedly selling over 100 million units in its first 25 years.

Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On