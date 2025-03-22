Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Boxing legend George Foreman dies at 76: What was the cause of death?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2025 09:26 AM IST

Boxing legend George Foreman died on Friday, his family revealed in a statement on Instagram

Legendary boxer George Foreman, who lost to Muhammad Ali in the iconic 1974 'Rumble in the Jungle' before reclaiming the title two decades later, died on Friday, his family announced in a statement. An official cause of death has not been revealed yet, but his fans have come up with several theories.

Boxing legend George Foreman died on Friday(TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP)
Boxing legend George Foreman died on Friday(TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP)

“With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr, who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones," Foreman’s family said in a statement.

“He lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose. Humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected - a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name - for his family. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own," they further added.

George Foreman's cause of death not revealed yet

Neither the 76-year-old's family, nor officials have revealed his official cause of death. However, minutes after Foreman's passing was announced on social media, fans posted videos of him taking the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“It's notable that he was a prominent promoter of the c0vid vax jab. Even doing paid commercials. 👀May God have mercy on his soul,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also attached a video of Foreman taking the jab.

"The normal side of me says "Damn. Lost a great boxing legend". The Conspiracy side says “He died of a heart attack. They aren't listing cause of death because it will hurt the Foreman Grill sales!” another social media user noted.

Note: None of these theories are substantiated. The family has not confirmed the cause of death yet.

Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On