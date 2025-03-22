Boxing legend George Foreman dies at 76: What was the cause of death?

Legendary boxer George Foreman, who lost to Muhammad Ali in the iconic 1974 'Rumble in the Jungle' before reclaiming the title two decades later, died on Friday, his family announced in a statement. An official cause of death has not been revealed yet, but his fans have come up with several theories. Boxing legend George Foreman died on Friday(TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP)

“With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr, who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones," Foreman’s family said in a statement.

“He lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose. Humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected - a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name - for his family. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own," they further added.

George Foreman's cause of death not revealed yet

Neither the 76-year-old's family, nor officials have revealed his official cause of death. However, minutes after Foreman's passing was announced on social media, fans posted videos of him taking the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“It's notable that he was a prominent promoter of the c0vid vax jab. Even doing paid commercials. 👀May God have mercy on his soul,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also attached a video of Foreman taking the jab.

"The normal side of me says "Damn. Lost a great boxing legend". The Conspiracy side says “He died of a heart attack. They aren't listing cause of death because it will hurt the Foreman Grill sales!” another social media user noted.

Note: None of these theories are substantiated. The family has not confirmed the cause of death yet.