Hulk Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, chose to skip her dad’s 2023 wedding to yoga instructor Sky Daily, later claiming it was for her "healing and happiness." The WWE legend has died aged 71. He was found dead in his Clearwater, Florida, home on Thursday morning, July 2024. Hulk Hogan death: Why WWE star's daughter from first marriage chose to skip dad's 2023 wedding (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo, mizzhogan/Instagram)

Brooke, whose real name is Brooke Ellen Bollea, was born on May 5, 1988, in Tampa, Florida, to Hogan and his first wife, Linda Claridge. The two also share a son, Nick.

Claridge filed for divorce after finding out that Hogan had allegedly had an affair. Hogan later married Jennifer McDaniel in December 2010, but the two eventually divorced.

Hogan married Daily on September 22, 2023. However, Brooke was notably missing from the ceremony.

Why did Brooke miss Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily’s wedding?

Brooke chose not to attend her father’s wedding to Daily. In an Instagram post at the time, she wrote, “For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals and values.” She added that she wished her father well.

When Hulk Hogan faced backlash for using racial slurs while talking about Brooke’s then-boyfriend

Hogan was widely criticized for an audio transcript that was released in 2015, featuring him using racial slurs while talking about Brooke’s then-boyfriend. Hogan subsequently parted ways with the WWE and was removed from the online Hall of Fame for his actions.

Brooke said in an interview with People in 2015 that she forgave her father for what he did. “What he said was not right, but I know that’s not who he is,” she said at the time. “He has told me that he made some really bad choices, but that it never changed that I was his baby girl and he loved me and be would lost without his kids.”

She added, “Maybe the positive of this whole situation is shedding light on the need to eliminate hateful words from our vocabulary altogether.”