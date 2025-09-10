Netflix Fall 2025 releases: From Wake Up Dead Man to Frankenstein, top 10 films to watch

Netflix is set to release a wide range of movies for Fall 2025, including the much-anticipated Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. From French Love and Steve to The Twits, films across different genres will arrive on the streaming service in the coming weeks. Daniel Craig's upcoming film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be out on December 12 on Netflix(X/@netflix)

Whether you are a fan of fantasy dramas and romance or animation, there is something for everyone. Here's a look at the much-awaited movies that are coming out on Netflix soon.

10 movies coming to Netflix in Fall 2025

1. French Lover

The romantic drama features Omar Sy as actor Abel Camara, who falls in love with a waitress (essayed by Sara Giraudeau). Nina Rives is marking her directorial debut with the project, which has been executive produced by Hugo Gélin. Omar Sy is famous for his roles in Lupin and Extraction.

French Lover is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 26.

2. Steve

Cillian Murphy of Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer fame is gearing up for the release of his next project, Steve. Set in mid-1990s England, the movie will feature the actor as a head teacher, who has been given the task of saving his school from getting shut down. Inspired by Max Porter’s novel, Shy, the movie also features Jay Lycurgo as Shy, a troubled teen student at the school who goes on to have a strong bond with Steve.

Steve is releasing on October 3.

3. The Woman in Cabin 10

Simon Stone's psychological thriller stars Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, among others. Set on a luxury cruise, the movie showcases the life of a journalist who witnessed a passenger getting tossed overboard one night. But she is made to believe that it was a dream and nothing happened in real life. Later on, she decides to put her life in danger to find answers to several questions in her mind.

It will come out on Netflix on October 10.

Also read: How to Train Your Dragon sets streaming release date: When and where to watch?

4. The Twits

The animated movie is an adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic novel of the same name. It features a lazy couple who decide to trick each other to bring back the spark in their love life.

The Twits comes out on October 17.

5. A House of Dynamite

The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty fame director Kathryn Bigelow is coming back with a political thriller, which stars Rebecca Ferguson, Idris Elba, and Anthony Ramos in the lead roles.

It begins with an unidentified missile being launched towards the United States. Later on, the security forces are tasked to search out the perpetrators.

It will be released on October 24.

6. Ballad of a Small Player

Colin Farrell stars as con man Lord Doyle in the new drama from Conclave fame Edward Berger. The film follows Doyle as he becomes lost in the addictive atmosphere of Macau.

The film will be out on October 29.

7. Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel has been generating a lot of buzz before its release. Frankenstein features Euphoria fame actor Jacob Elordi as the monster, while Oscar Isaac essays the role of Victor Frankenstein. The movie will be released on November 7.

8. Jay Kelly

Adam Sandler and George Clooney feature in this Noah Baumbach directorial. Clooney plays a former movie star, Jay Kelly, who goes on a sabbatical throughout Europe with his manager Ron (Sandler). Jay Kelly will be released on December 5.

Also read: Charlie Sheen’s marriages: All on his former spouses Donna Peele, Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller

9. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Daniel Craig is back as Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson’s mystery drama. Joining him this time are Josh O’Connor, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis and more. The third of the Knives Out franchise, Wake Up Dead Man, will feature Blanc on his most challenging case yet. The film will be out on Netflix on December 12.

10. Goodbye June

Kate Winslet’s directorial debut is all about the Christmas Spirit. Goodbye June, which releases on December 24, revolves around a mother of four who falls ill. As her health declines, her family navigates the tough period in different ways.

FAQs:

What is Kate Winslet’s directorial debut called?

She will helm Goodbye June.

When does Wake Up Dead Man release on Netflix?

The Daniel Craig starrer will be out on December 12.

What role does Jacob Elordi play in Frankenstein?

He essays the role of the monster.