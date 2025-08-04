Where was Silo Season 3 filmed? All locations from Rebecca Ferguson's dystopian series

Silo has been renewed for a third season by AppleTV+. The gripping sci-fi drama will continue the story of humanity’s last remnants living underground in a post-apocalyptic world. The series, based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling trilogy (Wool, Shift, and Dust), has captivated the audience with its tense atmosphere and striking visuals. Here's a look at the real-world locations where Silo Season 3 is being brought to life. Silo's filming locations include Hoddesdon Studios and Hertford County Hall, and more, with seasons 3 and 4 shot concurrently.(@SiloSeries/X)

Silo Season 3 filming locations revealed

Hoddesdon Studios

According to IMDB, showrunner Graham Yost told Empire, “We’ll be shooting all of 2025 into early 2026,” from the set of Silo at Hoddesdon Studios in Hertfordshire in UK. Fidens Studio has converted this former 140,000 sq ft cold storage unit into a full-scale studio facility. With the addition of 60,000 sq ft for prop stores, workshops, production offices, and a canteen, the site now offers over 200,000 sq ft of production space, according to the British Film Commission.

OMA One and Oma X Film Studios

In addition to the Hoddesdon Studios, Silo Season 3 is also filmed at OMA One and Oma X Film Studios, which are located in Enfield.

Hertford County Hall

Hertford County Hall is owned by Hertfordshire County Council and is a popular location for filming due to “the historic and aesthetically pleasing nature of its architecture and surroundings,” as reported by the BBC. The dystopian drama series starring Tim Robbins and Rebecca Ferguson filmed scenes at the municipal building back in October.

According to TechRadar, Silo Season 3 and Season 4 are being filmed concurrently as both scripts are completed. The premiere date for teh dystopian series' third installment is yet to be announced.