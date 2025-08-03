Silo Season 3: Cast, where to watch and everything we know so far

Silo Season 3 is set to air soon. The sci-fi drama, which stars Rebecca Ferguson of Dune fame, finished shooting for its third installment in May. According to a People report, the third season of Silo will take the events that led up to civilization being sequestered inside silos. While an official premiere date for Silo Season 3 has not been announced yet, there is still a lot of excitement among fans about the Apple TV+ series. Here is everything you need to know about Silo Season 3. Silo Season 3 will see Rebecca Ferguson reprise her role as Juliette Nichols.(X/@AppleTV)

Silo Season 3: Cast

Rebecca Ferguson will reprise her role as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who is trying to uncover why humanity is living in silos. She is expected to be joined by Steve Zahn, Remmie Milner, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Clare Perkins, Alexandria Riley, and Shane McRae as well, though no official cast list has been revealed, as per People. Ashley Zukerman and Jessica Henwick will join the third season as regulars, the outlet said.

Silo Season 3: Plot

The show is based on Hugh Howey’s dystopian trilogy. Season 3 of Silo will cover the second book in the trilogy, Shift. The plot will reveal more information about silo 17, where Juliette spent a major chunk of her time in season 2. It will detail why its residents went outside and what happened to them later. The storyline will also feature daylight, marking a departure from the dimly lit installments that were set underground previously.

The upcoming installment will also explore the creation of the silo and set up the fourth and final season. “There's a big location that we're going to introduce toward the end of season 3 that plays a very big role in season 4," show creator Graham Yost told Empire magazine in December 2024.

Silo Season 3: Where to watch

There is no release date for the show till now. Once the episodes are out, fans can visit Apple TV+ to stream the series. Silo’s first two seasons are available on the platform as well.

FAQs

Where can I watch Silo?

The show can be streamed on Apple TV+.

Who is part of Silo?

Rebecca Ferguson plays the lead role.

When is Silo Season 3 out?

There is no confirmed release date yet.

Is Season 3 the last installment of Silo?

No, the show will air for four seasons.