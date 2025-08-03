Jason Momoa celebrates 46 with Dune III, Chief of War premiere, beard gone but one wish remains

Jason Momoa turned 46 on August 1-but slowing down was not part of the plan. He kicked off the day filming Dune: Part Three and watched his long-awaited series, Chief of War, finally hit Apple TV+. “On my birthday, Chief of War comes out. This is my first day I'm doing Dune,” Momoa told People. “I'm not going to lie to you - July has been like bang, bang, bang, bang. The comedown is going to be brutal.” Jason Momoa turned 46 on August 1st.(Getty Images via AFP)

Chief of War dives into the history of Hawaii in the 18th century, and Momoa-who co-created it with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, did not hold back about what it means to him. “I feel like this whole thing has chosen me in a way, like this is my destiny. To play my ancestors is such a responsibility. It’s scary and exciting,” he said.

Jason Momoa shaves his beard

A few days before his birthday, Momoa shaved off his beard for the first time in six years. In a July 30 Instagram video, he ran an electric shaver across his face, talking about ditching single-use plastic as clumps of his beard dropped to the ground. “Haven’t shaved in six years, and here we are again,” he wrote in the caption.

The clean-shaven look came just in time for day one back in the Dune universe-and this time, he is not going alone. His 16-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf is joining the cast of Dune: Part Three, Momoa confirmed. “He’s into the workforce for the first time. He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him,” Momoa said to Extra.

Jason Momoa wants to return for Chief of War season 2

As if turning 46, dropping a show, filming Dune, and mentoring his kid were not enough, Momoa still has one more thing on his wish list: more Chief of War. “The good news is it picks up exactly where we left off. We just got to have people watch it and support it and hopefully we can go make more,” he told People. Two episodes of Chief of War premiered on August 1. New ones land Fridays on Apple TV+.

