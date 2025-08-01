Who was Ka'iana? Jason Momoa's Chief of War brings the Hawaiian warrior's story to life

Jason Momoa plays Hawaiian warrior chief Kaʻiana in the historic drama Chief of War. The show kicked off on August 1 on Apple TV+. It narrates the story of Kaʻiana, who was the first Hawaiian to travel the world. The nine-episode series brings the history of the unification of the Hawaiian Islands to life. The 46-year-old actor is also the show's co-creator, co-writer and co-executive producer alongside Thomas Paʻa Sibbett. In addition to the Game of Thrones star, the Chief of War cast includes Luciane Buchanan, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Brandon Finn and Siua Ikaleʻo. Jason Momoa as Hawaiian warrior chief Kaʻiana in Chief of War.(AP)

Chief of War: Who was Kaʻiana?

Kaʻiana was born somewhere around 1755 into Hawaiian nobility and served as the aliʻi (chief) from the Big Island, as per The Hawaiian Journal of History by David G Miller. During the 1700s, the Hawaiian Islands remained divided among four major kingdoms. These were based on islands of Hawaii, Maui, Oahu and Kauai. Kaʻiana emerged as a high-ranking chief due to the royal pedigrees of his parents.

Throughout his life, Kaʻiana saw the four kingdoms remaining at war with each other during the most volatile periods in Hawaiian history. This was the time when Kamehameha I came up with the ambitious plan to unify all the islands under one rule. Captain James Meares earlier described Kaʻiana as more than six feet tall with a “Herculean appearance,” the report added.

Why did Kaʻiana go against Kamehameha?

At first, Kaʻiana was believed to have supported Kamehameha’s campaign to unify all the islands, reported History.com But trouble between the two began after Kaʻiana allegedly slept with the king’s favorite wife, the beautiful Kaʻahumanu, the report added.

The report added that Kaʻiana and his two half-brothers were not included in the war council of Kamehameha, which led to a feud. Kaʻiana and his brothers later joined hands with Kamehameha’s enemy, Kalanikūpule of Oʻahu.

During the Battle of Nuʻuanu on Oʻahu in 1795, Kaʻiana and his brothers were killed by the army that they had once helped build. Kamehameha's victory later paved the way for the unification of the Hawaiian Islands.

FAQs

1. Is Chief of War based on real story?

The series is inspired by real events which led to the unification of the Hawaiian Islands.

2. When and where to watch Chief of War?

The series was released on August 1. Fans can stream it on Apple TV+.

3. Who all are there in Chief of War?

It features Jason Momoa, Luciane Buchanan, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Brandon Finn and Siua Ikaleʻo among others.