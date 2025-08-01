Did Apple promote Samsung’s new foldable phone? Here’s everything you need to know about the blunder

Apple is being accused of mistakenly promoting Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 7 phone on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Several reports claim that the official Apple Support account shared a post on Weibo which consisted of a promotional video of the new Samsung foldable. While there are several speculations over the mix-up, netizens are saying that it's quite an embarrassing incident for Apple. Reportedly, the post was taken down, and it was suspected that the social team uploaded the wrong video. However, the tech blogger has come forward, highlighting what went wrong, what the confusion was about the Apple Support page post. Apple mistakenly promotes Samsung’s new foldable phone. Here’s what we know about the big blunder.(AFP File)

Apple mistakenly prompts Samsung's foldable

In a recent incident, a tipster who goes by the name IceUniverse spotted Apple Support account on Weibo sharing a promotional video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. The post by the tipster instantly gained attention, since it's quite unusual for rivals to promote other brands’ content. Reportedly, the original post was meant to share Apple’s parental control features for App Store downloads. Instead, the social team was said to have uploaded the wrong content mistakenly.

While it looks like a major blunder from Apple’s end, a Chinese tech blogger claims that the post was simply a Weibo client-side bug that mismatched video and text, making it look like Apple's support page shared the post. Furthermore, the backend also does not have any record of edited or deleted posts. The Android Authority report also quoted Apple's statement that said, “Apple Support has only posted Apple content. We are working with Weibo to understand how this happened.”

Before Apple’s statement, it was reported that the social media account on Weibo may have been managed by a local marketing agency in China that manages both Apple and Samsung. Therefore, it was speculated as a major copy-paste error to embed the content. Well, it may have been a major blunder or bug from Weibo's end, but it surely raised people's attention towards Apple delaying the foldable iPhone launch.

Over the past few months, Apple has been rumoured to announce the iPhone Fold by the end of 2026. The foldable is tipped to feature a 5.5-inch cover screen and a 7.8-inch cover screen, making it quite small in size in comparison to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Now, we simply have to wait until next year to see how Apple's foldable plans to compete with Samsung, who already have 7 years of experience in launching foldable phones.