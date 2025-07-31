Jason Momoa shaves his beard after six years on his return as Duncan Idaho for Denis Villeneuve's Dune 3: ‘I hate it’

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has shaved his beard for the first time in six years — and it’s all for Dune: Part Three. The actor is officially stepping back into Duncan Idaho mode as filming for the upcoming sequel gets underway. Jason Momoa shaved his beard after 6 years

“Only for you, Denis,” Jason said in a new video, addressing Dune director Denis Villeneuve. After taking the clippers to his beard, he looked at his half-shaved face and laughed, “God damnit, I hate it!”

The 45-year-old last shaved for the first Dune movie, in which his character Duncan Idaho sacrifices himself so Paul and Jessica can escape the Sardaukar. While he didn’t appear in Dune: Part Two, the actor had already confirmed his return for the third installment.

In Frank Herbert’s books, Duncan comes back as a clone, though it’s unclear if Denis will follow that path. The upcoming film also features returning cast members Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh, along with newcomers like Ida Brooke and Jason’s son, Nakoa-Wolf, who will play Leto II.

“A rude awakening is what he’s in for,” he had told Extra about his son’s casting, earlier this month. “He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good. He did it on his own. You want your children to be better than you, and I really, actually believe he is. I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age. There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding shit down with Denis Villeneuve,” he added.

But the beard shave wasn’t just about getting into character. It also marked what Jason called “the kickoff” for his sustainability mission. “I want to, like, tell you guys and inform people that Mananalu, powered by Boomerang, is out there trying to make change,” he said in the video, referencing his water company.

“Haven’t shaved in six years, and here we are again,” he wrote in the caption of the video. After glancing at his bare face mid-shave, he burst into laughter. “Oh man,” he chuckled before doubling over. The clip received plenty of positive reactions, including a few heart emojis from his girlfriend Adria Arjona.