Chief of War is based on unification of Hawaiian Islands: Here's the true story behind Jason Momoa-starrer

Chief of War, an all-new historical drama series starring Jason Momoa, premiered on August 1 on Apple TV+. With nine episodes in total, it narrates the real story behind the unification of the Hawaiian Islands. Jason Momoa in Chief of War(AP)

Co-created by Momoa and Thomas Paʻa Sibbett, Chief of War features the Aquaman star as revered Hawaiian Chief Ka‘iana. He is joined by Luciane Buchanan, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Brandon Finn, Siua Ikaleʻo, Mainei Kinimaka and Roimata Fox, among others.

Chief of War: Unification of Hawaiian Islands

Beginning in the late 18th century and ending in the early 19th century, the story behind the unification of the Hawaiian islands is more than battles, bloodshed, and shifting alliances. It also talks about the arrival of Western forces that went on to change the scenario forever, TIME magazine reported.

During this long period, several unification wars reshaped Hawaii. Prior to this period, rival chiefs, popularly known as “ali‘i”, were the rulers of the eight main islands. These self-contained kingdoms witnessed the forging and breaking of alliances on numerous occasions through diplomacy and warfare.

However, the arrival of the British and American traders heavily disrupted these kingdoms. Moreover, the population in these islands came down drastically as the traders brought with them measles and other diseases that swept through almost all of the villages.

Amid the growing threat from the Western cultural influence, King Kamehameha I thought about uniting all these Hawaiian islands under one rule in a bid to protect the Hawaiian culture.

Wars and bloodshed

In the 1780s, King Kamehameha I first saw a victory in 1782 at the Battle of Moku‘ōhai, which took place near Kealakekua Bay. Post that, the forces invaded Maui in 1790, paving the way for the Battle of Kepaniwai around the Īao Valley. A few years after that came the Battle of Nu‘uanu on O‘ahu, where the forces were driven over the sheer Pali cliffs, ensuring King Kamehameha I's dominance over the most populous islands.

By 1810, Hawaii was politically unified for the very first time in its history. The modern US state of Hawaii includes eight former islands, including Hawaii (the Big Island), Maui, O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Ni‘ihau, and Kaho‘olawe. According to National Geographic, other minor islands and atolls in the region are also included. Kamehameha’s reign lasted until his death in 1819.

FAQs:

1. Where to watch Chief of War?

The new series can be streamed on Apple TV+.

2. When will Chief of War release?

It came out on Friday, August 1.

3. Is Chief of War based on a real story?

Yes, the series is inspired by the real events about the unification of the Hawaiian Islands.