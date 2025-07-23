Vince Gilligan's Apple TV show with Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn: Plot, release date, all you need to know

Vince Gilligan, who created arguably the best TV show of all time – ‘Breaking Bad’ – and then followed it up with ‘Better Call Saul’, is back for another project, this time with Apple TV+! Vince Gilligan has said the new show will be unlike 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul'(X/@AppleTV)

While the project remains untitled, and details about the show are closely guarded, here's all you need to know about it.

What is the new Vince Gilligan show about?

Details are closely under wraps at the moment, but Gilligan reportedly hinted that the show would be exploring philosophical themes around the human condition.

Its tone is expected to be inspired by classic sci-fi film ‘ET’ and will signal a shift for Gilligan from his crime drama roots to a more introspective and emotional narrative.

Gilligan said, “There’s no crime, and no methamphetamine," adding, “The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.”

Who will star in Vince Gilligan's new show?

Rhea Seehorn, who impressed as Kim Wexler in BCS, returns to reunite with Gilligan. She played a tough but fair lawyer, and served as somewhat of a moral compass for James McGill or Saul Goodman, in the series.

Speaking about her character on the show, Gilligan said, “She plays someone who’s trying very hard to be good. She’s a bit of a damaged hero, but she’s a hero nonetheless. And it’s just a pleasure to work with her because she’s just the best, and she is so sweet and kind and talented. I can’t say enough good about her.”

Not much else is known about the other cast members for Gilligan's upcoming drama, but we do know it will be set in modern-day Albuquerque, New Mexico.

When will the series release?

Though no official release date is out yet, the series is expected to arrive sometime in 2025 itself.

Apple TV shared a post showing a smiley face with the words ‘Happiness is contagious’ written, which doesn't give away much. However, an announcement from Apple is forthcoming on Friday, July 25, 3:00 pm ET, at which time fans can either get the trailer, or some more details about the upcoming offering.